Tesla Cybertruck owners blindsided by paywall for key safety feature: 'Get ready for another round of lawsuits'

Tesla Cybertruck owners are facing unexpected news: Autosteer, a basic driver assistance feature that's long been included in Tesla's standard Autopilot suite, is now available only through the company's $8,000 Full Self-Driving package, according to InsideEVs.

In an email to Cybertruck buyers, Tesla announced that vehicles would come with a complimentary one-year trial of FSD, clarifying that Autosteer "will not be available for Cybertruck outside of Full Self-Driving (Supervised)." This makes the Cybertruck the first Tesla since 2014 to lack Autosteer as part of the base Autopilot offering.

The shift has left many owners frustrated, especially considering the vehicle's steep starting price near $70,000. While Autopilot still includes Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, the removal of lane-keeping functionality from the standard package marks a significant departure from what customers have come to expect from Tesla vehicles — and from what the Cybertruck's own early documentation advertised.

Some speculate the change may be due to the electric vehicle's new steer-by-wire system or part of a broader strategy to monetize software features. Either way, the timing is notable.

Tesla reported a 13% year-over-year drop in vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 as it faces mounting competition and scrutiny over product changes. A number of consumers who view their Teslas as a statement of values have also lost their interest in the brand because of CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics.

More broadly, this development reflects a growing trend in the auto industry: Cars are becoming software platforms, with core features that can be added or removed at the push of an update. While that opens the door for innovation, it also raises questions about transparency and long-term ownership value.

The responses to the announcement were polarized.

One InsideEVs commenter supported the direction and said: "If you've used FSD as much as I have, you would see the logic in the direction. I personally would rather have a speed-based cruise control than some sort of lane keep assist. For other automakers, that's used by people who want to stare at their phones rather than pay attention to the road."

Another disagreed and quipped: "Autosteer is lane-keep? Cutting that is getting pretty petty. What's next. Windows that will only roll down halfway unless you pay?"

While Tesla notes that feature sets "will change" over time, per InsideEVs — leaving the door open to possible future updates — some owners are already floating the idea of legal action in response. "Get ready for another round of lawsuits," one Electrek reader speculated.

