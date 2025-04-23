Tesla announces major update to one of its most unique features: 'A better driving experience'

The Cybertruck is one of the few vehicles to employ steer-by-wire technology.

Tesla has rolled out an update to the steer-by-wire system on the Cybertruck, which should improve the driving experience.

As Teslarati detailed, the Cybertruck is the only Tesla to do so.

Steer-by-wire replaces the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the steering column to transfer torque to the wheels, instead depending on electronic signals.

The update centers on improved feedback for the driver.

As Not a Tesla App reported: "The feedback will now adapt to different road surfaces for a better driving experience. That means the response and feedback of the wheel will now be more precise — and also be varied by what kind of terrain you're driving on."

The update works alongside the ability to remotely adjust the air suspension ride height using the Tesla app. It could previously only be done from inside the cabin. Now, Cybertruck drivers can remotely adjust to one of the four preset road heights — which are High, Medium, Low, and Entry — but not to the two Off-Road heights, which are Very High and Extract.

While the Cybertruck is the only Tesla model to feature steer-by-wire technology, Not a Tesla App noted that future Tesla vehicles are expected to benefit from it. There are other car manufacturers utilizing it, though.

The Hummer EV and Chevy Silverado EV use steer-by-wire but only on their rear wheels, according to Teslarati. Meanwhile, Toyota has been flirting with the technology for years, and it's one of the features of the new Lexus RZ.

Besides making for a better driving experience, steer-by-wire can also allow for more interior room in the vehicle because there's no steering column.

Improvements to the Cybertruck's steering system, along with the growing use of steer-by-wire technology, could pique the interest of consumers who may not have considered an electric vehicle, even though they ultimately have much lower operating costs.

However, any features drawing more interest to EVs and ultimately more widespread EV ownership would lead to fewer gas-powered vehicles on the road, decreasing planet-warming pollution that not only contributes to extreme weather events but also poses a threat to human health.

