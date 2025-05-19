  • Business Business

Tesla Cybertruck owners taken by surprise with unexpected feature offer: 'Immerse yourself in the power of its innovation'

"We encourage you to experience our latest version."

by Matthew Swigonski
"We encourage you to experience our latest version."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In a surprising move, certain Cybertruck owners are reporting that Tesla is now offering them a free one-year trial of its Full Self-Driving feature. 

When Tesla first introduced the Cybertruck Foundation Series in 2023, the company promised drivers access to FSD, including the high-tech function in the price of the electric truck. However, the feature was not available until September 2024, when certain users finally began receiving access to FSD. 

Teslarati reported that now, non-Foundation Series Cybertruck owners have begun to receive offers for an entire year of FSD for free. Drive Tesla Canada (@DriveTeslaca) shared a post on X that appears to show an email sent out to owners in recent weeks. 

"As we improve our Autopilot technology, our feature sets will change," the email reads. "Accordingly, Autosteer will not be available for Cybertruck outside of Full Self-Driving (Supervised). We encourage you to experience our latest version of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to immerse yourself in the power of its innovation." 

As noted by Tesla, the FSD system is designed to allow Cybertrucks the ability to drive by "following curves in the road, stopping at and negotiating intersections, making left and right turns, navigating roundabouts, and entering/exiting highways." According to the company, the feature can be used on any type of roadway, but the driver must keep their hands on the wheel at all times.  

According to a Cox Automotive report, Tesla has sold just over 6,400 Cybertrucks through the first quarter of 2025. While this is nearly three times the amount of units Tesla sold in the same time frame in 2024, it was not enough to rescue Tesla's plunging sales numbers. Thanks to widespread protests at dealerships around the globe in response to CEO Elon Musk's activity within the U.S. government, the company has taken a substantial PR hit this year. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Despite this, new and used electric vehicle sales as a whole have seen record numbers. With increased battery value and lower maintenance costs, more consumers have made the switch to EVs than ever. 

As an added benefit, installing solar panels on your home can also dramatically lower the cost of fueling with solar energy, making it a cheaper option than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. You can check out EnergySage, which provides a free and simple service that allows you to compare quotes from vetted local installers and even save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Would you ever consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck?

Absolutely 👍

Never in a million years 👎

Maybe if it was way cheaper 💰

I already have one 🛻

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x