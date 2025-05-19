Tesla Cybertruck owners taken by surprise with unexpected feature offer: 'Immerse yourself in the power of its innovation'

In a surprising move, certain Cybertruck owners are reporting that Tesla is now offering them a free one-year trial of its Full Self-Driving feature.

When Tesla first introduced the Cybertruck Foundation Series in 2023, the company promised drivers access to FSD, including the high-tech function in the price of the electric truck. However, the feature was not available until September 2024, when certain users finally began receiving access to FSD.

Teslarati reported that now, non-Foundation Series Cybertruck owners have begun to receive offers for an entire year of FSD for free. Drive Tesla Canada (@DriveTeslaca) shared a post on X that appears to show an email sent out to owners in recent weeks.

"As we improve our Autopilot technology, our feature sets will change," the email reads. "Accordingly, Autosteer will not be available for Cybertruck outside of Full Self-Driving (Supervised). We encourage you to experience our latest version of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to immerse yourself in the power of its innovation."

As noted by Tesla, the FSD system is designed to allow Cybertrucks the ability to drive by "following curves in the road, stopping at and negotiating intersections, making left and right turns, navigating roundabouts, and entering/exiting highways." According to the company, the feature can be used on any type of roadway, but the driver must keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

According to a Cox Automotive report, Tesla has sold just over 6,400 Cybertrucks through the first quarter of 2025. While this is nearly three times the amount of units Tesla sold in the same time frame in 2024, it was not enough to rescue Tesla's plunging sales numbers. Thanks to widespread protests at dealerships around the globe in response to CEO Elon Musk's activity within the U.S. government, the company has taken a substantial PR hit this year.

Despite this, new and used electric vehicle sales as a whole have seen record numbers. With increased battery value and lower maintenance costs, more consumers have made the switch to EVs than ever.

