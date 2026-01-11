Tesla hits major roadblock in attempt to launch new vehicle: 'Likelihood of confusion'

Tesla is frequently the subject of headlines, controversy, and debate.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla attempted to name its autonomous vehicle the "Cybercab" but encountered trademark obstacles.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suspended Tesla's trademark application, preventing the company from owning the Cybercab name.

What's happening?

As Electrek shared, USPTO attorney Meghan Reinhart cited two main issues that blocked Tesla from claiming "Cybercab." One is a "likelihood of confusion" due to an existing registration of the name, and the other is a previously filed application with an earlier filing date than Tesla submitted.

Although Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the "Cybercab" name at an Oct. 10, 2024, event, the company didn't actually file its trademark application for the name until the following month.

During that gap, a French beverage company, Unibev, filed its own application for the "Cybercab" name and was successful.

According to Electrek, Tesla and Unibev are negotiating the trademark matter but have not reached an agreement.

Why do Tesla's name trademarks matter?

The general public has already associated Tesla's autonomous vehicles with the name "Cybercab." If forced to choose a new name, Tesla may need to undertake a substantial rebranding and reorient its customers toward a less familiar concept.

However, Electrek noted that publicly announcing a major product without a trademark application in place is an irresponsible business practice. It may also compel Tesla to spend additional funds to acquire the rights to the name from Unibev.

Electrek characterized this mishap as "amateur hour," further compounding already strained public perceptions of the Tesla brand amid stunted sales, political controversy, and lawsuits.

What's being done about negative perceptions of Tesla?

As a global leader in clean energy electric vehicles, Tesla is frequently the subject of headlines, controversy, and debate.

However, it's also essential to consider the broader picture of the EV industry and remember that Tesla is just one of many auto brands contributing to a cleaner, greener way to drive.

If you decide that owning and driving a Tesla isn't for you, there are many EVs to choose from. For example, you might fall in love with an EV model made by Ford, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet, or many other competing brands.

Product names are important for marketing and brand recognition, but what's even more critical is transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles that contribute to high levels of pollution.

