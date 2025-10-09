Elon Musk sparks backlash after clash with government officials: 'He's a dangerous person'

This wasn't the first controversy for Musk, the Tesla CEO whose comments were sharply rebuked by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Elon Musk's latest political action has drawn heavy rebukes from United Kingdom officials, with some going as far as to call him "dangerous."

As The Guardian reports, UK Energy Minister Ed Miliband made those comments at the Labour Party's annual conference in September. Miliband also suggested the British government could leave X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

"He called for the overthrow of our government," Miliband said. "He incited violence on our streets. His platform, X, promotes disinformation.

"He's a dangerous person."

Miliband's comments came shortly after Musk, Tesla's CEO, appeared via video at a London rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. At the anti-immigration rally, which an estimated 150,000 attended, Musk said the country needed "revolutionary government change."

"Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you," Musk said during the virtual Q&A with Robinson. "You either fight back or you die. That's the truth, I think."

This wasn't the first political controversy for Musk, the Tesla CEO whose comments were sharply rebuked by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others.

Last year, Musk became an outspoken supporter and donor of now-President Donald Trump during his campaign. Upon Trump's victory and inauguration, Musk was named the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a role that invited more criticism by leading to the cutting of many jobs and programs.

During that time, Tesla's stock fell sharply, and the company faced protests at its factories and dealerships nationwide.

Although the stock rebounded, Tesla sales struggled over the first half of the year. In addition to backlash over Musk's politics, Tesla's numbers have dipped significantly as the company cedes market share to competitors.

Some have blamed Musk for that dip, but Tesla's board seems happy with his efforts. In September, a regulatory disclosure revealed that the board had drafted a new compensatory package for Musk, which, if he led the company to achieve lofty goals, could make him the world's first trillionaire.

Tesla did report record deliveries in Q3 before federal tax credits for EVs ended in the U.S. last month.

