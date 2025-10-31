Tesla backtracks on controversial design choice for Cybercab following critic outcry: 'If we have to'

Although Musk has been known to be inflexible about his goals and vision for Tesla and EVs, the brand now faces hard choices following a volatile, disappointing year.

It's been just over a year since Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted a prototype of the electric vehicle manufacturer's long-awaited Cybercab.

A new Bloomberg report suggested that some of the model's controversial features — or lack thereof — might not come to pass, at least for the Cybercab's first anticipated production run.

During an October 2024 Tesla event in Hollywood, Musk arrived in a prototype Cybercab, one that he said lacked both a steering wheel and pedals. The design for what was to be Tesla's most affordable model was initially focused on rideshare-style applications.

According to the outlet, Musk "bristled" when subsequently asked when investors could expect a less expensive Tesla designed for standard daily use, without a "robotaxi" focus.

Or, as Bloomberg put it, a model "​​more like a normal vehicle that human drivers can control."

Recent comments from Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm signaled that the automaker was eyeing design compromises to make the Cybercab street-legal, despite Musk's attachment to a more autonomous model.

Denholm acknowledged that Tesla had become amenable to adding pedals and a steering wheel to the Cybercab to sidestep regulatory hurdles.

"If we have to have a steering wheel, it can have a steering wheel and pedals," said Denholm, who the outlet observed was "going all-out" to convince shareholders to vote in favor of an "unprecedented" compensation package for Musk at an upcoming Nov. 6 meeting.

Although Musk has been known to be inflexible about his goals and vision for Tesla and EVs, the brand now faces hard choices following a volatile, disappointing year. Musk's political activities in the U.S. sparked global consternation and led to Tesla's sales faltering worldwide.

Floated changes to the Cybercab might have partly been spurred by Tesla's chaotic robotaxi debut in mid-2025. Reports of dangerous incidents and crashes in driverless mode proved to be a key setback amid the service's underwhelming rollout in Texas.

Tesla's unsteady footing and the damage the brand sustained prompted concerns that EV adoption would slow as a response. Currently, Tesla's Board appears to be working overtime to retain Musk while simultaneously luring buyers back with affordable models.

Ultimately, after Tesla's long-promised robotaxis failed to live up to the hype, pressure on the brand's Cybercab, which is expected to hit the market in 2026, increased.

Denholm told Bloomberg that major design shifts weren't unprecedented for Tesla.

"The original Model Y was not going to have a steering wheel or pedals," she noted.

