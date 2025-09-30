Tesla hit with major setback as stunning report surfaces about Robotaxi crashes — here are the details

Tesla's big Robotaxi test in Austin, Texas, is hitting some serious snags — including three crashes in its first few thousand miles. It's one of those rollouts where "cutting edge" is starting to look a lot like "not quite ready," raising safety questions for everyone on the road.

What's happening?

Ars Technica reported on the shaky start, detailing the three crashes that occurred in just the first 7,000 miles of the program. That kind of record is turning up the heat on the company. As Popular Mechanics noted, Tesla is already facing a lawsuit from shareholders who claim the company wasn't upfront about the safety risks.

Why are these Robotaxi problems concerning?

This isn't just about bad press for a tech giant; it's a real-world safety problem. When a driverless car gets confused, it can jam up traffic, put passengers in a tough spot, or cause a crash. Big public stumbles like these can also spook people who are on the fence about switching to an electric vehicle, which slows down the move to cleaner air for all of us.

This isn't a one-off, either. It adds to a pile of recent headaches for the company. One video showed a Robotaxi getting stuck in an intersection, unable to make a left turn. The company also recently scrapped its most affordable Cybertruck model and backed away from plans for a new London store after protests.

What's being done about this?

So, is it all bad news? Not exactly. While the self-driving software clearly needs more time for refinement, the hardware itself shows real promise. One Tesla Robotaxi, for example, has been running for hundreds of thousands of miles on its original battery.

For anyone looking to buy an EV, it's a good reminder to look past the hype. There's a lot of great information out there that can help you weigh your options and find a clean car that actually works for you and your wallet.

