Tesla executive reveals new information about elusive Cybercab model — here's what we can expect and when

Tesla's next big project appears to be the Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, a self-driving electric taxi that can seat two passengers.

In February, the company's Vice President of Vehicle Engineering delivered some details about what we can expect. Among the updates, Lars Moravy told the Ride the Lightning podcast, via Teslarati, that the cars will be able to benefit from wireless charging, making them "road trip capable."

"You saw it, we have wireless charging, right?" Moravy asked. "It's coming for the Cybercab and I think that's ultimately, if you're going to put a bunch of design effort into something, why put this really complex, moving device to move a cable, when you can have no moving parts."

This aspect will further remove the need for human intervention from the car journey. It could also help to solve another problem.

Electric vehicle drivers have often been frustrated when arriving at charging stations only to find that cables have been cut. The reason for this vandalism is unclear, but some have speculated that selling the metal at scrap yards could be the motivation, while others have suggested that it might be a form of protest against the rise of EVs — which may spell the end for the internal combustion engine car.

Whatever the reason, this might be giving motorists pause when deciding to swap their gas-guzzler for an EV. Wireless technology, an increase in charging infrastructure, and being able to charge at home can mitigate these issues, though, helping to steer us further away from vehicles that rely on dirty fuels and contribute to our planet's overheating.

Rising global temperatures are leading to an increase in the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events. EVs are a huge part of the effort to reduce the pollution that exacerbates floods, droughts, and deadly storms.

To demonstrate that impact, a study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, shared by Science Direct, found that the electrification of vehicles in Florida led to a 22.6% decrease in the state's carbon footprint.

Tesla has suggested the Cybercab could enter production by 2026, as The Verge observed, and it's not the only example of public transportation that's being electrified.

In Hamburg, the use of hydrogen- or electric-powered taxis has now been mandated, with financial support offered to companies as they make the switch, per Hamburg News.

Meanwhile, in New York, rideshare services like Lyft and Uber must only use EVs by 2030.

