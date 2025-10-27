Drone footage from Tesla factory sparks buzz about long-awaited vehicle: 'Good to see'

"This is the 1st one I've seen driving here in a while."

Recent footage from both the Tesla Fremont Factory and the Gigafactory in Texas suggests changes are being made and tests are being run on the new Cybercab, also known as the robotaxi.

According to Teslarati, drone recordings shared on X show the Cybercab appears to be manually driven, a divergence from the initial robotaxi models, which had no steering or pedals and were fully autonomous.

In one of the X posts, drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) shared a clip of the Cybercab test vehicle on the road.

Stopped by Giga Texas this afternoon and there was a Cybercab test vehicle driving on the S River Road and to the W side.



This is the 1st one I've seen driving here in a while.



Much more I'll share soon! pic.twitter.com/tP1kjBQziB — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2025

The Cybercabs on the road imply development is moving along.

"This is the 1st one I've seen driving here in a while," Tegtmeyer said in his post.

Advancements in Tesla's robotaxi line, Full Self-Driving software, and even a new patented production process have kept the vehicle manufacturer in the EV zeitgeist, despite fluctuating sales across 2025.

Per Teslarati, the Cybercab is expected to be Tesla's highest-volume vehicle, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicting an annual run rate of 2 million cars.

With increased advancements and interest in the electric vehicle market, the world of clean driving may be opened up for more people.

Commenters on Tegtmeyer's drone footage shared their excitement for the new Cybercab.

"Looks like a great vehicle for sure!" one reply said.

Another added, "Good to see!"

