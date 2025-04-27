  • Business Business

Wall street analyst makes stunning claim after Elon Musk's return to Tesla: 'The damage … is 100% irreversible'

Musk's decision to scale back his time with DOGE followed a devastating first quarter for Tesla, along with the largest drop in quarterly sales in the brand's history.

by Kim LaCapria
"I don't see how he can undo the damage that he has done."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elon Musk, CEO of the embattled electric vehicle maker Tesla, signaled earlier this week that he planned to step back from politics and focus on the struggling brand.

But a prominent and loyal Tesla cheerleader speculated that the automaker's image could be "stained forever" both in the United States and abroad, according to CNN, sparking worries that damage to the brand could discourage consumers from making the switch to environmentally friendly EVs.  

What's happening?

During an earnings call on Tuesday, Musk assured investors that his "time allocation" to the controversial Department of Government Efficiency would "drop significantly" starting in May, per CNN.

Musk's decision to scale back his time with DOGE followed a devastating first quarter for Tesla, along with the largest drop in quarterly sales in the brand's history. In Q1, Tesla sustained a staggering 71% decline in sales over the same period last year, TechCrunch reported.

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities is known for his tendency to remain bullish on Tesla stock. But in a note to clients on Wednesday, Ives adopted uncharacteristically bearish views on the automaker's fortunes.

According to CNN, Ives predicted that Musk's promised return would be insufficient as a means to offset the "brand damage [he] caused … over the past few months." Ives pointed to Musk's involvement in American politics as the primary cause of Tesla's sales woes, and posited that "some of the damage will be stained forever in Europe and the U.S."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Analyst Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research was far less optimistic, telling CNN that the "damage that [Musk has] done is 100% irreversible."

Why are Tesla's waning fortunes concerning?

While Tesla's EV market share is down from 80% in 2019, the automaker still cornered a little over 45% of the market as of February, per Edmunds.

Tesla's steep decline in popularity is global, and the brand's outsized presence and abrupt fall from grace — coupled with uncertainty introduced by fluctuating tariff policies — prompted concerns that the company's troubles could negatively impact the broader EV market.

However, Reuters recently reported that global EV sales were up 29% year-over-year in March, hinting that EV demand hasn't yet shown any signs of cooling.

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What can EV drivers do?

In spite of Tesla's volatile brand image, demand for EVs continues to grow — and on the upside, prices for used Teslas appear to be at an all-time low.

An overall bustling market has given rise to platforms like Recurrent, which connects buyers and sellers looking to get in or out of an EV.

Outside the U.S., Chinese EV maker BYD has seen booming sales in the wake of Tesla's ongoing decline, particularly in the Australian market.

American consumers interested in making the switch to an EV have more choices than ever before, with major brands like Hyundai and Kia's electrified models steadily cutting into Tesla's still-dominant market share.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x