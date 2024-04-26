Ford is offering a huge discount on its 2023 Mustang Mach-E — but you have to own a Tesla to qualify

If you or someone in your household already owns or leases a Tesla, you can get up to $10,000 off a new 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E lease.

Ford recently launched a new $1,500 incentive discount for their all-electric SUV, the Mach-E. This discount, referred to as the Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash, is available to qualified customers who already own or live with someone who owns or leases a Tesla, as detailed by Electrek.

According to Electrek and CarsDirect, customers can combine this new incentive with other discounts. Depending on your region, you can get up to $8,500 in lease cash as well. Add in the $1,500 discount, and you could save $10,000 on a brand-new Mach-E lease. There are also discounts for purchasing a 2023 Mach-E that can be combined with the Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash.

Other discounts may not be available on leasing 2024 models. Some additional requirements apply, including currently owning or leasing a 2008 or newer Tesla — but a trade-in is not required.

According to CarsDirect, Ford began offering the discount on April 3 and will end this offer on July 8.

This new discount helps consumers save money immediately on their new car, and since the Mach-E is an electric vehicle, the savings will only continue.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to EnergySage, charging an EV is typically cheaper than filling up a gas-powered vehicle. On average, it costs $0.05 per mile to charge an EV compared to about $0.13 to fuel a gas-powered car.

EVs also offer their drivers major savings on maintenance. Because they don't have engines, complex transmissions, or fuel systems, they cost less to service than gas-powered vehicles.

In addition to the financial benefits, EVs offer a cleaner mode of transportation. They create zero tailpipe pollution, which lowers air and climate pollution.

Tesla has helped bring EVs into the mainstream and continues to improve the world of electric cars. Earlier this year, the company announced a new feature to help drivers charge their vehicles faster in cold winter temperatures. It is also working to update its software systems to use less energy.

Ford has also been improving its EVs and seeing results with consumers. In an interview with The Cool Down, Bob Holycross — Ford's vice president and chief sustainability, environment, and safety officer — said, "We'll sell more electric vehicles this year than we sold last year. The pace is showing that more and more customers are coming."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.