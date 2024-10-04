New report reveals surprising reality about Tesla customers' brand loyalty: 'Historically ... a brand with strong loyal ties'

"Tesla's popularity in the BEV sector helped the brand to success in both the loyalty and conquest space."

The adoption of electric vehicles creates much conversation, for better or worse. With automotive companies such as Tesla unveiling their latest enhancements to popular designs such as the Model 3 and Y, there is much to be excited about.

However, a new report by S&P Global Mobility revealed a shockingly high percentage of Tesla customers are "embarrassed" to drive their energy-efficient EV, per InsideEVs.

According to a release by Forbes, the sentiment has come at a time when concerns about controversial comments and conduct from Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be driving away core customers.

Regardless, brand loyalty for the EV giant has remained high in the industry, reaching 67.8% for the first half of 2024 compared to an industry average of 52.5%. Interestingly enough, EV owners have remained open to buying another Tesla EV amid uneasy resale prices or questions about the long-term reliability of such vehicles.

Tesla's brand loyalty has been met with some doubts, as it has decreased yearly. This is notably due to the influx of other manufacturers coming into the EV space, such as Chevrolet's Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

Despite such factors contributing to a decrease in brand loyalty for Tesla, the company has only seen a decrease of less than 1%, holding a "healthy margin" among the competition.

"Tesla has historically been a brand with strong loyal ties among their consumer base, despite a limited product portfolio," S&P Global Mobility associate director Vince Palomarez told InsideEVs.

The precedent of Tesla's EV models can be credited as the inspiration behind other auto brands. Investments in EV technology allotted by the historic Inflation Reduction Act, such as a tax credit that allows up to $7,500 per vehicle through 2032, have made EVs more affordable amid growing popularity.

As other EVs in development have announced features that rival Tesla's, such as a NACS charging port with access to the Tesla Supercharger network, Tesla has continued innovation in their portfolio of energy storage technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

Making the switch to an EV can benefit drivers in more ways than one. With continued advancements, EV technology can be the best bet for your wallet and public health.

