Automaker will begin production on its first-ever full-size luxury EV next year to rival major brands: 'It's the epitome of timeless design'

Official production of the new luxury EV, branded as the Genesis GV90, is expected to begin in December 2025.

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Genesis

Luxury car brand Genesis has announced its plans to manufacture a new electric SUV, according to Electrek

The full-size electric SUV will be the first of its kind to hit the market, featuring a seamless exterior design, a full three rows, and an improved driver experience. Official production of the new luxury EV, branded as the Genesis GV90, is expected to begin in December 2025. 

Genesis first revealed the design of the luxury electric SUV in March, displaying minimalist, modern elements. 

"It's the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship," said Genesis Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, per Electrek.

Other standout features of the new electric EV are its added coach doors and innovative sound architecture. Thanks to the vehicle's spacious interior, each speaker is purposely placed to create an audio experience that reflects a concert hall. 

The GV90 will also be the first vehicle to use Hyundai's new "eM'' platform, a significant improvement from current models, such as the IONIQ 5. According to an article in Gear Patrol, the new "eM" platform can reportedly handle 600 horsepower and more than 400 miles of range in top spec. Hyundai expects EV drivers will experience 20% in savings thanks to the updated "eM" platform.

Production of the GV90 is a major step toward Genesis' EV goal. Genesis has set the pace toward sustainability by becoming one of the first auto manufacturers to pledge an end to making gas-powered cars by 2026

By manufacturing more electric vehicles, automakers like Genesis are helping reduce the air pollution produced by the transportation sector. While the manufacture of EVs generates carbon emissions, once the cars hit the road, they produce no tailpipe pollution. Additionally, the amount of pollution generated during the EV production process is still less than the pollution generated by gas-powered cars. 

Similarly, mining for EV batteries results in waste; however, the process is still cleaner than mining for nonrenewable energy sources, such as coal and oil.

As a result, by switching to an electric vehicle, you can decrease your environmental impact by helping reduce the amount of harmful, planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere. 

