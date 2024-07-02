Tesla Megapack to power world's largest offshore wind farm: 'The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way'

"This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla's best-in-class power electronics."

There's a way to put a value on areas prone to strong winds. Thanks to the developments in clean energy technology, we can harness wind power and distribute it when it is most needed.

The Danish multinational energy company Ørsted has chosen the Tesla Megapack, a large-scale and rechargeable energy storage battery, to support the world's largest wind farm off the shores of the United Kingdom.

This development is set to deliver stabilization to the U.K.'s energy grid as well as reduce price volatility for accessible electricity.

The battery energy storage system is expected to be installed in Swardeston, in the eastern part of England, and is slated to be in full operation by 2026.

"The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it's really needed, thereby maximizing the potential of renewable energy while providing increased energy security and value to consumers," said Duncan Clark, Head of Ørsted UK and Ireland.

The Megapack is a testament to the power of clean energy, as the system has a 600 MWh capacity and 300 MW power rating, equal to the amount of energy 80,000 U.K. homes consume daily.

To date, Ørsted holds 660 MW (1,850 MWh) of energy storage systems in the U.K. and U.S. combined, growing storage solutions for communities to enjoy uninterrupted energy while lowering harmful air pollution.

Wind farms rely on wind spinning the blades of turbines to convert kinetic to electrical energy.

Power producers in Europe reached a milestone in the final quarter of 2023 after generating more electricity from wind at 193 terawatt hours (TWh) compared to the 184 TWh from coal, highlighting the improved production of clean energy.

As European nations continue to boost their wind power footprint to benefit citizens, it is estimated the nations will achieve wind generation past the 604 TWh total produced in 2023.

"This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla's best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid," Senior Director of Tesla Megapack Mike Snyder said in a statement.

Tesla's technology has been critical in the shift to clean energy, from making electric vehicles cheaper and more accessible to offering solar panels for homeowners. The Tesla Megapack, meanwhile, is set to bring clean energy storage to yet another part of the world.

