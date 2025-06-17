Major grocery chain announces game-changing discount in effort to cut down on wasted food — here are the details

Consumers seem excited to take advantage of the offer.

Some Tesco grocery stores in the U.K. are offering a 50% discount on baked goods after 7 p.m., according to the Mirror.

Signage of the deal appeared at a Tesco Express, with photos of discount labels being posted to a local Facebook group. The label excluded bread and gingerbread from the discount, but croissants and chocolate twists were fair game.

A Tesco spokesperson confirmed the initiative, but clarified that specific timing would vary by store. Unsold food is distributed to charities and staff.

Tesco is a major brand contributing to sustainability. This move follows on Tesco's other recent food-saving initiative to flat-out give away food nearing expiry. Tesco has also moved to use 100% recycled plastic in some packaging and is tying executive bonuses to environmental goals.

Saving a few bucks on grocery bills is great news for anyone, especially as prices continue to rise. These savings can be vital for those facing food insecurity in light of the cost-of-living crisis. There are even more benefits to getting food on the discount rack, however.

Food waste is a significant contributor to atmospheric pollution. When it goes to the landfill, it emits methane as it decomposes, which contributes to increasingly destructive weather patterns. Those patterns include floods and drought, which pose significant challenges to farmers and raise costs in turn.

Methane pollution also exacerbates ocean acidification and warming, and the melting of glaciers, which contribute to the rise of sea levels. By reducing food waste, Tesco is helping to tamp down all of those negative outcomes.

Even if you're not in the U.K., or otherwise unable to take advantage of Tesco's discounted baked goods, there are plenty of other courses of action to take.

Some companies, like Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market, have been able to build entire businesses around rescuing food from waste streams. On an individual basis, being smarter with leftovers and keeping food fresh as long as possible can help reduce food waste.

Facebook commenters were excited to take advantage of Tesco's offer.

"Good if you have a Tesco within walking distance!" said one community member.

"It used to be 5 p.m., but they changed it to 7 p.m. to fit in with reductions on fridge and other bakery items," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.