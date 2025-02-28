Grocery chain to roll out revolutionary changes to some of its products: 'We're offering a glimpse into the future'

"What we're doing here has real significance."

U.K. grocery store Tesco will package its store-brand ground beef in 100% recycled PET plastic, also known as polyethylene terephthalate.

According to Packaging Europe, Tesco is partnering with Hilton Foods to package its ground beef in rPET, which Klöckner Pentaplast created.

In April 2024, KP revealed its first tray packaging made of 100% recycled materials. Its Tray2Tray initiative used recycled trays to make this new tray material. KP's goal is to use 30% of the recycled materials from the Tray2Tray program by the end of 2025.

The company is now piloting those trays with Hilton Foods and Tesco. The trays will be sealed with the company's "FlexiLid barrier film, which contains 30% post-consumer recycled content," per Packaging Europe.

Some food-safe tray material gets recycled, but primarily for other products.

KP Global Account Director Rebecca Harris said, "Until something changes and demand is boosted, the required collection, sorting, and recycling at scale will not be sufficient. So, what we're doing here has real significance."

According to Packaging Europe, "Of an estimated one million tonnes of PET produced in the EU every year, only 5% is believed to be recycled back into food-grade trays."

KP aims to establish a supply stream of recycled PET through its Tray2Tray program.

While you may seem skeptical of a packaging material you're not used to, recycled materials often contain fewer chemicals than non-recyclable packaging.

Servous said, "Some non-recyclable packaging materials contain chemicals that can leach into food and pose health risks."

Conversely, recyclable materials are free from harmful ingredients, such as phthalates and BPA, which means food is uncontaminated.

According to Food Print, single-use plastic food packaging harms the environment.

The website noted, "Because so much food packaging (especially plastic) has ended up in waterways, the United Nations has declared the plastic pollution of oceans 'a planetary crisis.'"

In addition to polluting waterways, food packaging impacts the air and soil.

The website referenced an Environmental Protection Agency statistic: "Food and food packaging materials make up almost half of all municipal solid waste."

While plastic may seem like it's everywhere, you can reduce your plastic waste by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging.

Harris said, "Switching incumbent packaging to more sustainable alternatives should be simple, so we're showcasing the ease of transition without compromise. And, by doing that, we're offering a glimpse into the future of food tray packaging circularity."

