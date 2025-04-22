Tech expert floored by unexpected power hidden inside tiny pickup truck: 'Super cool'

"This is what I'd get for sure."

When many people think of pickup trucks in America, gas-guzzling monstrosities come to mind.

However, modern electric trucks are changing the way we drive, haul, and tow because of their reasonable size and impressive power.

In a YouTube video, Zack Nelson (@JerryRigEverything) shared his opinions about the Telo mini truck, a five-seater with the same footprint as a two-door Mini Cooper.

The tech expert and DIY enthusiast explained that the truck's bed is larger than a Rivian's, and when dropped down, the midgate expands to eight feet. This means you can haul full sheets of plywood and drywall yet still park in a compact parking spot.

Zack loved that the Telo has many off-the-shelf parts, making it easy for owners to get replacements and fix their own vehicles.

The truck bed's payload is 1,700 pounds, and its tow capacity is 6,600 pounds. Lights on the back indicate the EV's charge level. Zack said two battery pack options are available, offering 260 to 350 miles of range.

The starting price of the Telo that Zack test-drove is $41,500. He expects to see them on the road by 2026. A reservation system is already open, requiring a $152 refundable deposit.

"Super cool. I'm a super huge fan of seeing these unique things happen right here in the USA," Zack said.

Zack's review is helpful because it encourages people to think outside the box of traditional truck ownership.

EVs offer many benefits, including saving money on gas and routine maintenance such as oil changes. They also have quieter engines and don't emit tailpipe pollution like gas-powered vehicles, thereby contributing to a cleaner, greener world.

Telo trucks have been getting a lot of attention lately, as auto experts test, review, and recommend them to social media followers. Meanwhile, other manufacturers produce impressive electric trucks, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Sierra EV Denali, and Scout Motors Traveler and Terra.

Zack's followers appreciated his review of the Telo and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

"This is a perfect farm vehicle," one YouTube user wrote. "Errands to the coop, hardware store, with no diesel and easy to repair, have this at the top of our list."

"Finally, a truck to make the statement that something useful doesn't have to be as large as a Ram," another said.

Someone else shared, "I'm not a truck guy, but if I ever need one, this is what I'd get for sure."

