Unbelievably tiny truck has a head-turning design — and a seriously powerful new feature

One of the world's tiniest electric trucks is about to be even more powerful and eco-friendly, thanks to a new solar-powered upgrade.

Telo announced in January that it has plans to offer three solar panel kits for its tiny MT1 electric pickup trucks. The kits include solar panels on the rooftop that integrate with the cab, a solar camper shell, and a solar truck tonneau cover.

The solar panels, which solar car company Aptera will supply, can generate up to 200 watts at peak sunlight. Telo says this gives the truck an additional 1-2 kWh of battery charge per day. The company aims to create the world's most efficient electric truck with the MT1, and this new solar panel integration upgrade can help make it an even more efficient alternative to gas cars.

While electric vehicles are becoming popular alternatives to gas-powered vehicles, many drivers are still hesitant to make the switch. This is due to several factors, including range anxiety, charging accessibility, and sustainability concerns due to the environmental costs of building EVs and manufacturing their batteries.

The MT1's integrated solar panels help mitigate range anxiety and charging limitations by providing a continuous renewable power source. The solar panels extend battery life, reduce reliance on charging stations, and provide a renewable energy resource, which can help ease range anxiety.

One of the most common concerns about EVs is the environmental impact of mining for battery materials. However, according to University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie, clean energy materials like lithium, cobalt, and copper require significantly less mining compared to fossil fuels.

The world currently mines about 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels annually — more than 2,000% of the materials needed for clean energy, which is about 7.7 million tons. And, unlike oil and coal, these clean energy materials can be recycled, making EVs a more sustainable long-term solution.

Given Ritchie's findings on the environmental costs of clean energy minerals versus fossil fuels, switching to low-carbon technology like EVs seems like a viable alternative to gas cars. Beyond the environmental benefits, EVs can help cut routine maintenance and fuel costs and eliminate tailpipe emissions. And with the Telo MT1 getting solar panel integration, the electric truck can have an additional energy resource.

The MT1 is now available for pre-order for just $152, with solar panel kits expected to be available for separate pre-orders later this year. Telo announced that a prototype truck is currently in development but hasn't disclosed when it will become available.

