This all-electric GMC truck just achieved an unbelievable feat — here's what you need so see

The GMC Sierra EV Denali just set a new record for how far an electric truck can go on a single charge, showing that electric trucks aren't just for short trips. In a test by Edmunds, this 8,800-pound truck managed to drive 507 miles without recharging. That's farther than the Lucid Air Dream Edition, a luxury electric sedan considered one of the top EVs for range in the U.S., according to InsideEVs.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is rated to go up to 520 miles on a full charge, while the Sierra EV Denali is rated for 460 miles. But in real-life conditions — a mix of city streets and highways at an average speed of 40 mph — the Sierra went almost 50 miles farther than expected, while the Lucid Air hit 505 miles in an earlier test.

The Sierra EV Denali can go a long way on a single charge, but it's not the most energy-efficient EV. It uses about 48.1 kilowatt-hours of electricity to drive 100 miles, which is around two miles per kilowatt hour. The Lucid Air is more efficient, using 28.3 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles, or about 3.5 miles per kilowatt hour. This shows electric trucks need bigger batteries to cover the same distance as smaller cars, especially for heavy-duty work.

Gas cars put out around 350 grams (0.77 pounds) of carbon dioxide per mile, while EVs produce about 200 grams (0.44 pounds) per mile, even when charged on the average U.S. power grid, according to data from MIT. That adds up over time.

When it comes to environmental impact, a Tesla Model 3 needs to be driven only 13,500 miles to offset the environmental costs of its production compared to a Toyota Corolla.

EV batteries need mined materials, but they help reduce the need to extract around 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels every year. Plus, EV battery materials can be reused and recycled. EVs also save money over time. No oil changes and fewer trips to the shop for maintenance help cut costs, and you'll spend less on fuel.

If you've been thinking about an EV, the Sierra EV Denali shows how much the technology has grown. They're quieter, more efficient, and don't produce tailpipe pollution, which helps you save money and the environment.

One commenter on the InsideEVs article said, "As a practical matter, a two-mile difference is a tie because these road tests aren't going to be that repeatable. A test on real roads just has too many variables."

Another added, "The curb weight of the Silverado/Denali EV is a non-factor. The factors are acceleration, stopping distance, tow weight, cargo weight, bed length, passenger room, range empty, range towing, etc."

