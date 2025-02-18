  • Business Business

This all-electric GMC truck just achieved an unbelievable feat — here's what you need so see

If you've been thinking about an EV, the Sierra EV Denali shows how much the technology has grown.

by Rachel Beyer
If you've been thinking about an EV, the Sierra EV Denali shows how much the technology has grown.

Photo Credit: GMC

The GMC Sierra EV Denali just set a new record for how far an electric truck can go on a single charge, showing that electric trucks aren't just for short trips. In a test by Edmunds, this 8,800-pound truck managed to drive 507 miles without recharging. That's farther than the Lucid Air Dream Edition, a luxury electric sedan considered one of the top EVs for range in the U.S., according to InsideEVs.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is rated to go up to 520 miles on a full charge, while the Sierra EV Denali is rated for 460 miles. But in real-life conditions — a mix of city streets and highways at an average speed of 40 mph — the Sierra went almost 50 miles farther than expected, while the Lucid Air hit 505 miles in an earlier test.

The Sierra EV Denali can go a long way on a single charge, but it's not the most energy-efficient EV. It uses about 48.1 kilowatt-hours of electricity to drive 100 miles, which is around two miles per kilowatt hour. The Lucid Air is more efficient, using 28.3 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles, or about 3.5 miles per kilowatt hour. This shows electric trucks need bigger batteries to cover the same distance as smaller cars, especially for heavy-duty work.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Gas cars put out around 350 grams (0.77 pounds) of carbon dioxide per mile, while EVs produce about 200 grams (0.44 pounds) per mile, even when charged on the average U.S. power grid, according to data from MIT. That adds up over time.

When it comes to environmental impact, a Tesla Model 3 needs to be driven only 13,500 miles to offset the environmental costs of its production compared to a Toyota Corolla.

EV batteries need mined materials, but they help reduce the need to extract around 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels every year. Plus, EV battery materials can be reused and recycled. EVs also save money over time. No oil changes and fewer trips to the shop for maintenance help cut costs, and you'll spend less on fuel.

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

If you've been thinking about an EV, the Sierra EV Denali shows how much the technology has grown. They're quieter, more efficient, and don't produce tailpipe pollution, which helps you save money and the environment.

One commenter on the InsideEVs article said, "As a practical matter, a two-mile difference is a tie because these road tests aren't going to be that repeatable. A test on real roads just has too many variables."

Another added, "The curb weight of the Silverado/Denali EV is a non-factor. The factors are acceleration, stopping distance, tow weight, cargo weight, bed length, passenger room, range empty, range towing, etc."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x