Car reviewer shares honest review of unbelievably tiny truck coming to the US: 'How cool is that?'

A recent video from The Fast Lane Truck featured a demonstration of the new mini electric truck by TELO, the TELO MT1.

Measuring just 152 inches in length — comparable to the MINI Cooper 2 Door — the MT1 combines the functionality of a pickup with the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.

"How cool is that?" remarked video host Nathan Adlen, admiring that drivers can fold down the back seats to extend the truck bed. This maximizes how much the truck can hold while maintaining an overall compact footprint.

On their site, TELO describes their truck as "Tacoma capacity in the footprint of a MINI Cooper," highlighting commitments to high-quality design and low environmental impacts.

EVs in general continue to offer a number of benefits that can make the consumer experience and environmental outcomes superior to those for internal combustion engine vehicles. Since EVs do not require the same maintenance as their ICE counterparts, owners can save time and money on oil changes, gasoline, and regular upkeep.

As some consumers — especially globally — move away from Tesla, companies like TELO, historically overshadowed by their competition, have been growing. According to Futurism, with data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, "the European market for new EVs [grew] by 34 percent in January."

TELO says it has already secured over 5,000 preorders for the MT1, according to The Verge, reflecting strong consumer interest. "If everything goes well, we hope to deliver our first vehicles in 2026," shared TELO co-founder and CEO Jason Marks. The starting price will be approximately $41,520.

"Perfect for the urban weekend adventurer," said one commenter on the video. "This truck would be perfect for kayakers, bikers, or skiers going to their local river, bike trail, or ski resort while still providing the ability to make runs to Home Depot for mulch."

"Man this would be a hell of a mini truck!" said another. "I occasionally need to haul larger items … or need to deliver goods for customers. Small, capable, and nimble. Sign me up!"

