Carhartt’s new program will ‘pay’ you for your old, worn-out gear — here’s how to try it out

Carhartt, known for its durable work gear, launched a program at the beginning of 2023 — Carhartt Reworked — where customers can trade in their old Carhartt items for a gift card.

How does the Carhartt Reworked program work?

Despite being a brand for work and outdoor gear, Carhartt prides itself on making highly durable items that will last for a long time. “Workwear that doesn’t just pass the test of time, it gets passed down through generations,” the brand’s description on its website says.

Customers can take their used Carhartt gear to one of the participating stores, where it will be evaluated by a team member to see if it is eligible for resale.

To be eligible, the clothing must be one of the accepted Carhartt items and must be in functional condition with no damages or discoloration. It also must be freshly washed and bought within the last 10 years.

If your gear is approved, you will receive a Carhartt gift card on the spot to be used online at Carhartt Reworked or in a store.

From there, the accepted gear will be cleaned and repaired as needed and resold on the Carhartt Reworked site.

Why should I trade in my old Carhartt clothing?

Spending large amounts of money on gear like work clothes makes it difficult to justify throwing them out. The temptation to keep them around even after you stop needing them is almost impossible to resist.

The Carhartt Reworked program gives you an out to this dilemma. Plus, items resold through the program are less expensive than buying the originals, so you’ll be helping keep a program alive that makes high-quality clothes more accessible — and you’ll get a gift card while you’re at it.

On top of that, cutting down on the amount of clothing that gets wasted by sitting unused in a closet or being thrown away while still in good condition is great for the environment.

The average person buys 60% more clothing than they did 15 years ago, and the average American throws away over 80 pounds of clothes each year, reports the BBC.

A majority of this clothing ends up in landfills because the blends of materials commonly used in fabric are difficult to separate and recycle properly. In a landfill, this clothing breaks down and releases polluting substances into the air and ground.

Many high-end brands like Carhartt purposely make clothing that is durable, so instead of throwing it away when you no longer have a use for it, it’s good for your wallet and the environment to turn them into programs like Carhartt Reworked.

Are there similar programs to Carhartt Reworked?

Many big brands are participating in initiatives like this, and not just for clothes.

Staples gives cash rewards for your used electronics, Play it Again Sports will pay you for old sports equipment, and PaperBack Swap will give you store credit for used books.

