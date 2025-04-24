  • Business Business

Shopper bewildered after discovering bizarre toy for sale: 'I don't even know where to start with this'

by Cassidy Lovell
These plastic figurines have gone too far.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should, and this toy is no exception. A frustrated Redditor took to r/Anticonsumption after spotting a ridiculous product promotion on Facebook.

"I don't even know where to start with this," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Surge, a discontinued soda from the 1990s, has received its own Funko Pop. The soda figurine is part of the Funko Pop ad icons series, which includes brand-themed pops such as the Jack in the Box mascot, a Hershey's chocolate bar, and Honey Smacks cereal mascot Dig 'Em Frog.

There are over 13,000 different Pop figures, and Funko had produced around 150 million of them as of 2023, according to Vaulted Collection

Unfortunately, pops are entirely plastic. They're made of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, which is considered "the most environmentally damaging plastic and one of the most toxic substances for inhabitants of our planet," per a 2023 study.

Thousands if not millions of the figures are sent to the trash every year, and even Funko itself is tossing them — getting rid of over $30 million worth of the figures in 2023.

Overconsumption is trendy, featuring clothing and makeup hauls, accessories for water cups, and overly organized fridges, to name a few examples. Almost all these products are some type of plastic, which is rarely recycled and destined for landfills. 

Plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose, and in the meantime, it breaks down into microplastics, which are small enough to enter our bodies and impact our health

Shopping secondhand can help curb the mass amounts of things being produced, bought, and thrown away. Thrift shoppers frequently find unique items for low prices, including Le Creuset cookware and Dr. Martens. You may even find some Funko Pops — if you really want them.

Commenters shared their dislike of the pointless product.

"I hate this so much," one user wrote.

"Such a waste of money," another Redditor said.

