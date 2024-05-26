Shopper shares their excitement after finding iconic shoes in their exact size at thrift store: 'It's unbelievably lucky'

The iconic shoes have made quite a comeback in recent years. Unfortunately, they aren't cheap.

One of the best things about thrifting is that you never know what you'll find. Like any good treasure hunt, today could be the day.

One Redditor had that exact type of day and shared her proverbial gold on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo reveals a pair of post-polished 1461 quad Doc Martens discovered at the local thrift shop.

"Found these Doc Martens … for $4!" the OP exclaimed.

These shoes typically retail at $180, according to the company's website, resulting in a giant steal.

The iconic shoes have made quite a comeback in recent years. Unfortunately, they aren't cheap.

Thrifting allows you to find what's in style and trending at a fraction of the cost. Shoppers can save around $150 a month simply by changing where they shop and spending their hard-earned money at secondhand stores instead of chains and fast-fashion retailers.

The fast-fashion industry is wasteful at every stage of the process, polluting our soil, water, and air. It also uses cheap plastic-based textiles, contributing to the microplastic problem plaguing our bodies and planet.

Secondhand shopping helps minimize waste by keeping clothes out of our landfills while keeping more money in your pockets. Depop, RealReal, and Vinted are all online resale spots to find what you're looking for or even stumble on what you're not looking for.

You can also sell clothes and other items on these sites, which is a great way to get rid of things you no longer want instead of tossing them.

If you can't find what you're looking for, try to support eco-friendly brands.

Thrifting is also becoming wildly popular. Recent research from ThredUp indicates that the secondhand market is projected to reach $64 billion by 2024, showing that more people are interested in shopping sustainably.

And while you aren't always going to find $4 name-brand shoes, you never know when you'll strike gold.

The Redditor attracted green eyes all around with their amazing find.

"$4 is amazing, and in your size it's unbelievably lucky," said one comment.

"I am seething with envy," a Redditor wrote.

"So so so happy," the OP boasted with hearts.

