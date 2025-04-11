Researchers sound alarm on health impacts of new widespread threat: 'Patterns in the data'

New research underscores the threat of microplastic pollution to human health. According to a report shared by News Medical, there is evidence that these toxic plastic particles have an impact on noncommunicable diseases.

What's happening?

Research scientists at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio analyzed 154 different socioeconomic and environmental factors that influence cardiovascular health as well as the risk of chronic, noncommunicable diseases.

Their results were surprising.

"We didn't expect microplastics to rank in the top 10 for predicting chronic noncommunicable disease prevalence," lead author Sai Rahul Ponnana said, per News Medical.

Using data from the 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention census tracts, the researchers examined rates of chronic illnesses, such as high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, and diabetes. Other factors analyzed alongside these illnesses included household income, air pollution, employment rate, and microplastic pollution.

With the help of a machine learning model, the researchers were then able "to predict the prevalence of these conditions based on patterns in the data and to compare the associations observed with microplastics concentration to linkages with 154 other social and environmental factors."

While cancer did not show a positive correlation with microplastic pollution, high blood pressure, stroke, and diabetes did show a positive correlation with microplastic pollution.

Why is the new research important?

The new data adds to a growing stack of evidence that emphasizes the health risks associated with microplastics. These tiny plastic particles not only threaten the environment by polluting waterways and ground systems but also impact human health.

This research is an important step in understanding the impact of microplastic pollution on public health. However, more studies need to be conducted to determine whether this correlation is a causal relationship.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Researchers are highlighting evidence that reinforces the health risks associated with microplastic pollution. By spreading awareness, scientists can help inform policymakers and the public about the threat of microplastic pollution.

There are also actions you can take to help combat microplastic pollution and limit your exposure to the harmful chemicals they leach into the environment. Ditching single-use plastics is a simple and effective way to start. By opting for glass, stainless steel, or wood alternatives, you can decrease your everyday exposure to microplastics.

