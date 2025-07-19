Locals sound off after spotting mysterious $100 million superyacht parked off coast: 'Someone call the orcas'

"Looks like someone is making a start on the Lotto win."

Locals of Cork, Ireland, were none too pleased about a giant yacht sitting off the coast of their harbor.

In the subreddit dedicated to the city, a resident posted a far-off photo of the superyacht sitting in the water. "Looks like someone is making a start on the Lotto win," they quipped in the caption, a nod to the country's recent mega lottery jackpot.

According to one Redditor's research in the comments, the 74-meter-long (about 242 feet) superyacht, dubbed the Avanti, is worth around $100 million. SuperYacht Times reports that it carries 12 guests and 19 crew, running on diesel fuel with a capacity to carry 155,000 liters on board (almost 41,000 gallons).

That's a lot of dirty energy to be toting on board a ship. According to Bloomberg, superyachts as a whole release 285,000 tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide, as much as the nation of Tonga. And that's not counting all the materials and energy needed to build such a huge vessel.

Superyachts also leave more immediate and obvious environmental impacts when they sit in harbors and bays, creating light and noise pollution and releasing waste into the waters where they dock. When they sit on standby, they are essentially like floating hotels, requiring the same kinds of resources just to float there, according to CleanTechnica.

And worse, The Guardian reported that even on standby, superyachts produce 7,700 tons of planet-warming gases annually, equivalent to more than 1,500 times the annual pollution of an average family vehicle.

The Redditors in the comments of the post were happy to mock the ship. "Quick, someone call the orcas!" one person wrote, referring to the recent spate of orcas attacking and even sinking ships.

Another shared a GIF from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," with the quote "And how'd you get that? By exploiting the workers!" The joke really does highlight the extreme wealth on display from superyachts, funded by severe economic disparity.

