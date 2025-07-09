Massive $270 million yacht is 'falling apart' just a few years after being built: 'Like a shipwrecked dream'

It cost $270 million to build but only a few years to start falling apart. The fate of this megayacht is a cautionary tale in waste and excess.

Luminosity's first owner refused its delivery in 2020, and it was seized right after it was delivered to its second owner, a Russian oligarch, SupercarBlondie reported.

Despite its size and amenities, the boat has not been active beyond its sea testing. It is sanctioned and anchored in Montenegro in a state of disrepair and neglect.

If you're interested in seeing the boat in its current state, The Yacht Report covered it in a YouTube video.

In addition to being much more expensive than most people could ever afford, megayachts also have a negative impact on the environment relative to their size.

Building a megayacht is incredibly resource-intensive. According to the Water Revolution Foundation, "superyachts require large volumes of non-renewable materials like steel, aluminium, composites and synthetics, each with a substantial environmental footprint from production to end of life."

The yachts can also disrupt marine ecosystems. Yacht Carbon Offset notes that improper anchoring and mooring can damage coral and disturb habitats, while pollution and waste disposal from the yacht can harm wildlife.

Yachting Pages estimates that filling up the world's largest yacht, Azzam, would be like fueling six airplanes or 23,800 hatchback vehicles. This means that a single megayacht can burn more fuel in a day than most people do in a year.

Using this much dirty energy contributes to the heat-trapping pollution that pushes the changing climate deeper into dangerous territory.

As a pinnacle of excessive luxury and waste, a megayacht reminds us of the dangers of unsustainable demonstrations of wealth.

Choices of how we travel come up every day. Try taking a walk or an e-bike instead of a car. One person cannot offset the pollution of a megayacht, but many working together can.

Waste is inevitable, but strategic decisions can keep megayachts from sitting idle and, as Supercar Blondie wrote, "falling apart like a shipwrecked dream."

