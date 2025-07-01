Commenters sound off on video tour of luxury megayacht with stunning amenities: 'People have too much money'

"I may buy it as soon as I break this billion dollar bill."

A TikTok video showing off a $70 million megayacht is sparking plenty of reactions online, many of them critical. The video, posted by yacht and boat tour guide page NautiStyles (@nautistyles), takes viewers on a tour of a 58-meter Tankoa yacht docked near the Monaco Grand Prix.

With features like a bubble pool, gym with a sea view, and even a bathroom on the sundeck ("a day head"), the tour drew comments from viewers who were stunned both by the scale and the amount of money required to take it home.

"This is a bubble pool — how nice is that?" the guide says, pointing to the small pool built just steps from open water. The tour continues with mentions of a bar, drink fridge, ice maker, and several lounge areas with "loose furniture" so owners can "recreate and do anything you like."

While luxury yachts are designed to impress, they also come with a heavy environmental cost. According to Oxfam's Carbon Inequality Kills report, a billionaire's average superyacht emits about 5,672 tonnes of planet-warming gases per year, which is roughly three times more than the emissions from the same owner's private jet. Add in the energy and materials used to build and maintain them, and the impact is even greater.

As more people question the role of extreme wealth in a warming world, examples like this draw attention to the gap between individual changes being made to better the planet and systemic overconsumption. Better alternatives exist, like slow travel and solar-powered boats, along with growing support for clean-transportation policies.

A cleaner, cooler future will depend on shifting focus from luxury at all costs to lifestyles that respect both people and the planet.

"I'll take two in case one hits an iceberg," joked one user.

"I may buy it as soon as I break this billion dollar bill," another wrote.

"People have too much money," someone else wrote.

