Onlookers outraged after spotting massive yacht lighting up local port: 'Why does it need to exist at all?'

Yachts and superyachts continue to draw attention when they pop up in ports and at sea.

One Seattle-based Redditor wasn't a fan, sharing several photos of a yacht lit up at night in the subreddit dedicated to the city. They dubbed the ship the "S.S. Major Criminal Fraud."

According to SuperYacht Fan, the ship is called LIVA O. It cost $250 million to construct and has an annual running cost of $15 million to $25 million. The LIVA O is 118 meters (or 387 feet) long, with room for 16 guests and 25 crew members.

The outlet reported that the boat has a hybrid engine, which cuts down on pollution and noise, but superyachts still pose a threat to the environment. According to The Guardian, superyachts produce 7,700 tons of planet-warming gases annually when kept on standby, equivalent to more than 1,500 times the annual pollution of an average family vehicle.

As CleanTechnica explained, superyachts, with all their guests and crew members, function like floating hotels, so even with a hybrid engine, plenty of resources are used for a small number of people.

They also generate noise and light pollution, as the Reddit post demonstrated. As one commenter quipped, "Wow, the random green lights really scream 'class.'"

Other Redditors weren't on board with the sleek-looking superyacht.

"Why does it need to exist at all?" one wondered.

Another noted that the nature of yachts means the wealthy can isolate and avoid being part of a community, writing: "Living in a city with other people means you have to learn to cooperate and can't act completely selfishly. A yacht is the complete opposite. It's all about ME on the open sea and ME can afford not to have to deal with the laws of the land peasants."

