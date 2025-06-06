  • Business Business

Onlookers outraged after spotting massive yacht lighting up local port: 'Why does it need to exist at all?'

"It's all about me on the open sea."

by Audrey Brewer
"It's all about me on the open sea."

Photo Credit: iStock

Yachts and superyachts continue to draw attention when they pop up in ports and at sea.

One Seattle-based Redditor wasn't a fan, sharing several photos of a yacht lit up at night in the subreddit dedicated to the city. They dubbed the ship the "S.S. Major Criminal Fraud."

"It's all about me on the open sea."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's all about me on the open sea."
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to SuperYacht Fan, the ship is called LIVA O. It cost $250 million to construct and has an annual running cost of $15 million to $25 million. The LIVA O is 118 meters (or 387 feet) long, with room for 16 guests and 25 crew members.

The outlet reported that the boat has a hybrid engine, which cuts down on pollution and noise, but superyachts still pose a threat to the environment. According to The Guardian, superyachts produce 7,700 tons of planet-warming gases annually when kept on standby, equivalent to more than 1,500 times the annual pollution of an average family vehicle.

As CleanTechnica explained, superyachts, with all their guests and crew members, function like floating hotels, so even with a hybrid engine, plenty of resources are used for a small number of people.

They also generate noise and light pollution, as the Reddit post demonstrated. As one commenter quipped, "Wow, the random green lights really scream 'class.'"

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Other Redditors weren't on board with the sleek-looking superyacht.

"Why does it need to exist at all?" one wondered.

Another noted that the nature of yachts means the wealthy can isolate and avoid being part of a community, writing: "Living in a city with other people means you have to learn to cooperate and can't act completely selfishly. A yacht is the complete opposite. It's all about ME on the open sea and ME can afford not to have to deal with the laws of the land peasants."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x