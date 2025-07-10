Major corporations under fire for turning blind eye to horrifying worker exploitation: 'We will report about all your lies and wrongdoing'

A 2024 report found that women in the Indian state of Maharashtra were being pressured into getting hysterectomies so they didn't have to miss work cutting sugar cane.

The report by The New York Times and The Fuller Project also discovered that many sugar mills and farms exploit children by forcing them into marriage, and that the system also locks laborers into the work arrangement through debt bondage, which is banned by Indian law and the United Nations.

What's happening?

According to recent reporting in The Times, government officials, sugar producers, and major soft drink makers, such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, which purchase sugar from the mills, have been aware of the abusive labor system in Maharashtra for years but have taken little action to improve conditions for laborers.

Families often live in temporary shelters with no access to proper sanitation, drinking water, or electricity, and women usually skip routine doctor visits since that would mean owing more money to their employers. Meanwhile, some politicians have said that instituting a humane labor system would "cut into sugar profits," according to The Times.

However, in a historic ruling earlier this year, the Bombay High Court ruled that the government must enforce stricter labor laws, including the requirement that companies register workers as employees, thereby providing them with greater protections.

Chandan Kumar, an activist with the India Sugar Industry Workers Association, has worked for years alongside other labor leaders to call attention to the appalling conditions many field workers face in India.

The group has been putting pressure on sugar companies to join a labor standards agreement akin to the Fair Food Program — a partnership between farmers, farmworkers, and retail food companies that ensures fair wages and safe working conditions.

"We told them if you don't come correct by November, we will report about all your lies and wrongdoing," he said, according to The Times.

Why is labor abuse in India's sugar fields concerning?

Poor working conditions don't just involve human rights violations, but also health hazards for women and children who must work long hours without breaks.

The fact that children are forced into work means they have to miss school, taking away vital opportunities for their future. Not to mention, since debt bondage is prohibited by international agreement, companies that purchase from suppliers that use this system may face repercussions.

While both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have stated that they're investigating reports of abuse on the farms, with Coke releasing a statement indicating its support for programs to improve working conditions, this isn't the first time these soft drink giants have come under scrutiny for their environmental and societal impacts.

For example, Coca-Cola is the world's largest plastic polluter, with PepsiCo following closely behind, according to a study in Science Advances. Most plastic is not recycled, but instead ends up in landfills and the environment, where it leaches harmful chemicals and contributes to planet-warming pollution as it breaks down. Marine animals frequently become entangled in plastic waste or choke on the particles if they mistake them for food.

Environmental advocates have started protesting outside Coca-Cola's South African headquarters to call attention to the company's plastic pollution, and the company is facing backlash for its decision to switch from reusable glass bottles to disposable plastic in Samoa. Volunteer groups in India have also slammed PepsiCo for using nonrecyclable materials in its products.

The fact that both companies knowingly purchase sugar from farms that engage in exploitative labor practices exacerbates the negative impact they have on communities worldwide. However, this doesn't discount the positive steps they're taking to become more sustainable and uphold human rights.

For example, Coca-Cola has invested in recycling technologies at several stadiums and theme parks to reduce plastic waste. It is funding initiatives to clean up plastic pollution in Pakistan's rivers.

What's being done to address the issue?

If the court ruling is instituted, it could grant workers a minimum wage and allow them time off, providing women with opportunities for doctor's visits. It would also end the system known as koyta, where husband-and-wife teams work together to cut sugar cane, and men often control the pay.

Additionally, the court stated that employees should have access to shelters equipped with running water, electricity, sanitation facilities, and fuel for cooking.

Authorities must implement the new measures before the sugar cutting season begins this fall, and governments are expected to issue a compliance report in November, according to the Times.

While the Indian government and major companies can work to improve conditions in the sugar cutting industry, it's essential to be aware of greenwashing and support companies that are transparent about their environmental and human impact.

