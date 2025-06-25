Coca-Cola hit with massive protest over harmful impacts of its operations — here's what's happening

The protest came at an important moment.

Environmental advocates gathered outside Coca-Cola's South African headquarters to pressure the beverage giant to reduce its plastic output, the Agence France-Presse reported via The Daily Sentinel.

What's happening?

At the demonstration, organized by Greenpeace on World Environment Day, protesters displayed a massive bottle cap bearing the message "Cap It, Coke."

The protesters voiced concerns about the amount of single-use plastics Coke produces for its consumer products.

For the sixth year running, the soda manufacturer ranked as the leading plastic polluter worldwide in Break Free From Plastic's annual audit.

Hellen Kahaso Dena, a Greenpeace representative at the event, shared alarming statistics about the scale of plastic packaging the company uses. Speaking with reporters, she also challenged the company's recycling initiatives.

"We know that only about 9% gets recycled. Most of the plastic will end up in the environment," she said.

Why is Coca-Cola's plastic production concerning?

The protest comes at an important moment in global environmental policy. International talks to create an agreement on plastics stopped last year when petroleum-producing nations opposed the measures.

Since those unsuccessful negotiations, Coca-Cola has walked back several of its sustainability targets. The Daily Sentinel noted this includes abandoning commitments to make a quarter of its packaging reusable by 2030.

Environmental advocates stress the connection between plastic manufacturing and climate concerns. The raw materials for nearly all plastic products come from dirty fuel sources, contributing to large ecological challenges.

What's being done about Coca-Cola's plastic production?

International discussions in Switzerland in August offer another opportunity for countries to establish limits on plastic production. Greenpeace wants Coca-Cola to publicly back measures that would restrict plastic manufacturing.

When shopping, choose beverages in glass bottles or aluminum cans to reduce plastic waste. Support brands committed to reusable packaging systems rather than single-use containers.

Contact large beverage companies directly to express your preference for sustainable packaging options. As a consumer, your voice helps drive corporate environmental policies toward more responsible practices.

