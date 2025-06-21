  • Business Business

Coca-Cola announces major project to reverse harmful impacts of its operations: 'We are proud to bring this vision to life'

This plan will positively impact community members.

by Claire Huber
In 2022, Break Free From Plastic named The Coca-Cola Company the top contributor to plastic pollution every year from 2018 to 2022. In 2025, Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) Pakistan announced funding for its Restoring River Ravi Project.

ICC Pakistan operates in 12 countries and runs 34 bottling plants. The company "produces, distributes, and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Energy Beverage Corporation." It also produces fruit juice.

The company's initiative, according to ProPakistani, aims to replenish the water in the Ravi River through community-based projects. According to Earth.org, the Ravi River is the most polluted by pharmaceutical waste in the world.

The goal of the River Ravi Project is for Pakistan to be water-secure and sustainable. Currently, the Ravi River is a public health risk. Eurasia Review reported that groundwater contamination from the river has led to increased cases of hepatitis, cholera, and typhoid.

This plan will positively impact community members around the river. Coca-Cola, though, still has work to do in the world of plastic pollution.

According to Bevi, from production to purchase, one plastic bottle generates around 83 grams of pollution. Additionally, 33 billion pounds of plastic wind up in bodies of water, and plastic makes up 12% of the garbage that ends up in the ocean.

While Coca-Cola is responsible for more than its fair share of this waste, initiatives like this can offset the company's major contribution to pollution in our waters. While a water replenishment project cannot rid the world of plastic pollution, it can make a difference.

CCI Pakistan general manager Sunay Sanh said via ProPakistani, "We are proud to bring this vision to life in partnership with WWF and local institutions. Our goal is to continue creating measurable impact by restoring water sources and strengthening our commitment to the communities we serve."

x