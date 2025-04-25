Coca-Cola rolls out sweeping bottle changes across stadiums and theme parks — and fans are starting to take notice

Plastic waste is piling up — and Coca-Cola is trying to do something about it.

​Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the nation, has recently implemented a wide range of initiatives to cut waste and overhaul how bottles are made, used, and recycled. It's all part of the bottler's Refresh. Recycle. Renew. campaign, which aims to cut plastic pollution at every stage of a bottle's life — from production to disposal.

Through collaborations with high-traffic venues and local communities, Coca-Cola Consolidated is addressing plastic waste through high-tech solutions. Recently spotlighted by Axios Nashville, the corporation has invested in ​smart recycling technology at Nashville stadiums and even Dollywood to improve waste sorting and recycling rates. These efforts extend beyond Tennessee to key locations, like professional and collegiate stadiums, throughout the bottler's 14-state range.

The efforts are working. As Axios reported, Coca-Cola Consolidated collected more than 974 million plastic bottles last year through its recycling partnerships.

But the bottler's initiatives extend beyond recycling infrastructure. Coca-Cola recently announced a transition to 100% recycled plastic for all 20-ounce bottles (excluding caps and labels) and a redesigned bottle that uses less plastic overall.

These efforts to cut down on plastic pollution and support sustainability are sorely needed. In 2023, the latest data available, Coca-Cola was named the world's biggest polluter of plastic waste for the sixth year in a row. The brand's bottles accounted for 11% of all branded plastic waste globally. While these numbers are alarming, they should be seen as reflecting not only Coca-Cola's massive global footprint but a broader overdependence on plastic.

Beyond Plastics reports that more than one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute around the globe. That consumption adds significant strain on the environment. At least 16.5 million tons of plastic enter the ocean each year, and experts warn that plastic will outweigh fish in our oceans by 2050 unless something changes.

But the environmental strain of plastics happens long before you purchase a bottled soda. Plastic is made from dirty fuels like crude oil, making its production one of the most energy-intensive manufacturing processes in the world. Every stage of plastic production — from mining and refining to processing — releases substantial amounts of planet-warming pollution into our environment.

Though Coca-Cola's sustainability moves are notable, they haven't been without missteps. The company recently abandoned its pledge to make 25% of bottles returnable or refillable by 2030 and reduced its recycled material target from 50% by 2030 to between 35% and 40% by 2035.

