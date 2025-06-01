Coca-Cola slammed over latest packaging change amid global backlash: 'Affecting millions of people's livelihoods'

The criticism has put a spotlight back on Coca-Cola's role as a major plastic polluter.

Coca-Cola is facing backlash after a U.N. report slammed the decision to switch from reusable glass bottles to single-use plastic in Samoa. The move has led many to criticize Coca-Cola's claims of environmental stewardship.

What's happening?

The U.N. Special Rapporteur for Toxics and Human Rights released a report highlighting how, in 2021, the regional Coca-Cola bottler in Samoa switched from a system of reusable glass bottles to plastic packaging.

"[A] pivotal decision was made to abandon the long-standing, effective system of reusable glass bottles in Samoa," Dr. Rufino Varea of the Pacific Island Climate Action Network told Packaging Insights. "For decades, the communities in Samoa participated in a circular system, returning glass bottles for a deposit, which ensured high reuse rates and minimized waste."

The criticism has brought renewed attention to Coca-Cola's status as one of the world's largest plastic polluters, if not number one.

The presence of single-use plastic and other waste is particularly problematic in Samoa, which lacks the capacity for large-scale recycling programs.

"Samoa's small size and population (225,681 in 2023) makes economies of scale for disposal or recycling of certain waste streams non-existent," the U.N. report said.

"Samoa, and most Pacific Island states, are grappling with a monumental waste crisis, a significant portion of which is plastic," Varea noted.

Why is plastic pollution important?

Plastics have permeated every corner of the globe, from the Arctic, to the top of Mount Everest, to the bottom of the sea, and even our own bodies.

"Every year 19-23 million tonnes [20.9 to 25.3 million tons] of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems, polluting lakes, rivers, and seas," the U.N. Environment Programme noted. "Plastic pollution can alter habitats and natural processes, reducing ecosystems' ability to adapt to climate change, directly affecting millions of people's livelihoods, food production capabilities and social well-being."

We are still learning the tremendous number of ways in which plastic pollution impacts our environment, our community, and our health. For example, according to The Washington Post, recent studies have found that the presence of microplastics can interfere with bees and the pollination process.

Such impacts could have dramatic consequences for the global food supply, which depends heavily on pollination and pollinators.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Efforts are underway to significantly curtail the amount of plastic we produce and discard. The U.N. Environment Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the world to work toward a binding international agreement to limit plastic pollution.

Some private companies have also been seeking innovative ways to do their part in cutting back on plastic use. Even Coca-Cola, often maligned as the world's biggest producer of plastic waste, developed a 100% plant-based, recyclable PET bottle.

While the problem of plastic waste might seem insurmountable, we can all do things to make a difference. For instance, you can choose products that come in non-plastic packaging like glass or cardboard. Better yet, you can forgo unnecessary single-use packaging by carrying a reusable water bottle.

Though one small decision might seem inconsequential, multiply that decision by thousands or even millions of people, and we can make a real difference.

