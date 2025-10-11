Steven Spielberg sparks backlash as details of recent trip surface: 'Do as I say not as I do'

"Yet he will lecture all of us."

A married couple has called out Steven Spielberg online for his use of a private jet.

Posting to TikTok, Monique and Alfredo (@dr.a1andmonique) showed jet-tracking data indicating that a private jet owned by the famed director traveled from France to North Dakota to California in a single day.

"Steven Spielberg's BBJ flew from France to Fargo, North Dakota," the TikTokers wrote in a caption appearing over the flight data. "Then from Fargo to Los Angeles all on 2025-09-04."

"He paid an estimated $61,502 in fuel for these two flights," the caption continued. "A BBJ is a highly customized, executive private jet built from a Boeing commercial airframe."

Spielberg has been a longtime private-jet passenger, ranking among the top of lists that track celebrities' private-jet use, according to Newsweek. Yet the filmmaker's actions seemed to contradict his own public statements regarding the threat of rising global temperatures.

"I'm terrified of global warming," Spielberg said in a 2018 interview, per Newsweek. "Global warming is a scientific reality. It's not a political trick. It's a true piece of real, measurable, quantifiable science."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Users rushed to the comments to give their takes and call out Spielberg's apparent hypocrisy.

"Yet he will lecture all of us to not drive and use public transport because we harm the environment, while he flies private everywhere," one said.

Another user commented: "Do as I say, not as I do."

"Wow. That's someone's salary for an entire family of 4. Insane how we got to this point," a third TikToker wrote.

Private-jet use has been under increased scrutiny due to its outsized environmental impact.

"Private jets burn far more carbon per passenger than commercial flights," according to Oxfam. "A private jet flight from London to Paris, for example, is six times more polluting per passenger than a commercial flight."

"This route by private jet would be 12 times more polluting per passenger than a petrol car, and 180 times more polluting per passenger than a Eurostar train," Oxfam continued.

Spielberg joined the list of celebrities to face backlash over their private-jet use and heavily polluting lifestyles.

For example, Paris Hilton sparked outrage online after showing off images of her newly remodeled pink private jet.

Similarly, Kid Rock was called out when his private jet was seen at a Michigan airport.

Prince Harry also faced criticism over his apparent hypocrisy for using a private jet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.