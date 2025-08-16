Photo of private jet's suspicious flight path sparks outrage online: 'It's a big club, and we ain't in it'

One person took to social media to share their ire over a short flight from Londonderry to Belfast, Northern Ireland, during a major golf tournament.

In a post on the subreddit r/northernireland, they showed a screenshot of a flight map from a private jet. It indicates that the flight lasted 14 minutes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Pointing to their frustration, the OP wrote, "Watching the private jets come in for the golf and spied this necessary journey."

The sarcasm was apparent, as transportation by more efficient bus or rail would only take about two hours.

Private jets are controversial, often because of short flights like this that seem unnecessary. People have expressed their anger about celebrities and the ultra-wealthy using private jets, with targets including Jeff Bezos, Taylor Swift, and the CEO of a fintech company.

According to a study published in Communications Earth & Environment, carbon pollution from private jets increased by 46% between 2019 and 2023.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

PBS reported that the study indicated that the highest-emitting user sent over 2,645 tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide into the air. That's more than 500 times the average person's output.

"They are clinging to their private jets ... while regular people see increasing floods, hurricanes, and wildfires," Jonathan Westin, executive director of the Climate Organizing Hub, said, per PBS.

This pollution contributes to worsening weather patterns that can cause home damage, raise bills and fuel prices, and cost people their lives and jobs, Oxfam explained. Less-harmful alternatives include trains, cars, and even commercial planes.

People in the comment section were dismayed by the short flight.

One person expressed their frustration by writing that the presumed flyer "burns a few hundred litres of refined dinosaur juice, slingshots some nonrenewable gases right up into the atmosphere, to save 20 minutes. It's a big club, and we ain't in it."

Another person added to the sarcasm by saying, "Good thing I turned my lights off and didn't use a fan in this heat wave to avoid making climate change worse!"

With that said, some people pointed out that the flight may not have been for transportation but refueling or parking. After explaining this, one person clarified, "Not saying that private jets aren't bad, just explaining why a journey like this would be made."

Increasing awareness about private jet flights and encouraging your representatives to support legislation that regulates or taxes them can help curb these issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



