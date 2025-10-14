Officials enact new law to remove popular products from vending machines: 'Children have been able to access these'

Ireland has joined the ever-expanding list of countries working to restrict or ban the sale of vapes, passing a law that prohibits their sale from vending machines.

According to Ireland Live, the country instituted a ban on buying tobacco products of any kind, including vapes, cigarettes, and general tobacco from vending machines or self-service kiosks. The new law went into effect on Sept. 29 of this year.

The goal of the ban is not to eliminate vaping and smoking entirely, but rather to target the use by people under the age of 18.

"Sometimes children have been able to access these harmful products, this is unacceptable, and this ban will ensure that this can no longer happen," Ireland's minister for health, Jennifer Carroll, said, per Ireland Live. "This is another significant milestone in implementing our national tobacco control policy."

Vaping is becoming an endemic problem around the world for a number of reasons. From a health perspective, they pose serious risks to children under the age of 18, as well as adults. According to the CDC, the nicotine in e-cigs and vapes can impact brain development in those under 18, and young people tend to be more susceptible to its addictive properties as well. But the effects extend beyond that; studies have shown that vapes contain heavy metals like mercury, lead, tin, and nickel, which are known carcinogens.

Vapes also pose serious environmental risks. Even single-use, disposable vapes contain lithium-ion batteries, as well as metals like mercury and lead, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. The batteries pose a serious fire risk if they're improperly disposed of, while the heavy metals can leach into groundwater and soil and contaminate them.

Ireland's new law is part of its broader goal to reduce smoking and tobacco use in the country. Currently, 18% of Irish citizens use tobacco products; the country's targeted goal is to reduce that number to 5%.

"The ban aligns with our broader public health strategy to reduce and prevent tobacco and nicotine use in society and ultimately save lives," Carroll told Ireland Live.

