Researchers make alarming new discovery while investigating side effects of cigarettes — here's what they found

Cigarette butts have long been considered an environmental hazard, but new research is revealing a more immediate health threat. A recent study found that the microplastics from cigarette filters trigger an inflammatory immune response in human cells, raising new concerns about how discarded butts may be affecting our bodies.

What's happening?

Scientists recently investigated what happens when human immune cells are exposed to the microplastics found in cigarette filters. These filters, made from plastic cellulose acetate, don't break down easily in nature. Instead, they shed tiny fibers that can get into the air, water, and soil.

In the study, researchers placed these fibers in a lab dish with immune cells from human blood. They found that when the cells came into contact with the cigarette filter fibers, they released high levels of inflammation-causing proteins such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha and interleukin-6. The more fibers the cells were exposed to, the stronger the reaction. At the highest tested concentration of 200 micrograms per milliliter, the cells were significantly damaged, showing signs of stress and even death.

Why is this concerning?

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world. Around 4.5 trillion are discarded every year. Many people think they are biodegradable, but they're actually made of plastic and can take over a decade to break down. During that time, they release toxic chemicals and plastic fibers into the environment.

Until now, the main concern has been their impact on wildlife. Fish, birds, and other animals often mistake these fibers for food, which can harm their health. However, this study suggests that cigarette filter microplastics could also be affecting humans.

Inflammation in the body is linked to many serious health issues, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. If these fibers are making their way into the air we breathe or the water we drink, they could be contributing to long-term health risks.

What's being done about it?

Governments and environmental groups are pushing for new laws to tackle cigarette butt pollution. Some cities and countries are considering banning plastic cigarette filters or requiring tobacco companies to help pay for cleanup efforts. Scientists are also working to develop biodegradable filters that would break down naturally.

On an individual level, simple actions can help combat the issue. Avoiding tossing cigarette butts on the ground and supporting policy changes that encourage local leaders to pass laws against cigarette pollution are helpful steps.

This new research is certainly a wake-up call. Cigarette butts aren't just bad for the environment; they could be affecting our health too. Understanding these risks is the first step toward creating a cleaner, safer future.

