Surprising survey reveals widely sold item that more than 65% of residents want to see banned: 'Our work will continue'

"We have been working with colleagues across government."

The island of Jersey may soon be taking large steps to protect the health of its youth.

As reported by the Jersey Evening Post, a recent survey revealed that over 65% of the island's residents would support a sweeping ban on the sale of vaping products to those born in 2009 or later.

Conducted by Island Global Research, the survey looked into the current and future state of the island's concerns regarding vapes, especially their use by children. Over 90% of respondents supported more support to prevent vaping on school grounds, and about 85% supported public health campaigns aimed at young people.

The survey collected the opinions of over 1,300 Jersey residents aged 18 and older. While a little less than half of the participants viewed smoking and vaping as socially acceptable behavior, an overwhelming majority agreed that more attention should be focused on keeping vape products out of the hands of minors.

"Our work will continue to focus on reducing the uptake of vaping amongst young people, balanced with the need for vapes to remain appealing to adults who want to stop smoking," Martin Knight, head of health improvement at Public Health Jersey, said.

Knight explained that the recent survey corresponds to previous surveys regarding vape prevention in minors.

"Within Public Health we have been working with colleagues across government on proposals to tax vapes, and are exploring other regulations around reusable vapes and nicotine products," Knight said, per the Jersey Evening Post.

"Earlier this year, we launched a youth-led campaign to help young people quit vaping and prevent uptake," added Knight. "A second phase, including an online quit tool, will follow later this year."

Vaping among minors can have severe impacts on brain development and may lead to addiction and a number of behavioral problems with mood and impulse control. It also poses physical health risks, such as lung damage, heart problems, and increased susceptibility to respiratory infections.

With increased vape usage, waste from disposable products can lead to rising plastic pollution and potentially toxic chemicals like heavy metals and nicotine to leach into soil and water systems.

As noted by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, just under six disposable vapes were thrown away every second in America in 2023, which represented a steep increase from the previous year.

