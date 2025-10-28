Shopper sparks outrage with image of absurd product: 'Absolutely awful'

"That's the reason why they are making it."

Travel-sized shampoos already have a significant environmental impact because of the sheer volume purchased each year, but at least one bottle typically lasts for a few washes.

One Reddit user posted about a company selling single-use shampoos and conditioners packaged in plastic, which sparked a discussion about waste and consumerism.

What happened?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the user titled the post, "Nobody needs single use shampoos in tiny plastic packages."

They uploaded an advertisement from the company, which explained that the products were "single dose."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If one is traveling or needs a portable option, there are plenty of refillable bottles or shampoo bars," the original poster added. "They're also about $1.60 per use, which makes them more expensive than most higher-end salon brands."

"But that's the reason why they are making it," one user said. "Because 'demand'. Of course, they've probably engineered that too."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another said that since "hotel shampoos are absolutely awful," in their experience, they would consider using the disposable ones advertised.

The OP replied, "Just put your normal shampoo in a small bottle. These are little plastic trays with a peel off lid so it's a bunch of plastic waste."

"Bar shampoo, just let it dry before packing," a third suggested.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Both large and small shampoo bottles are bad for the environment, but the latter are much worse since they have a higher plastic-to-product ratio, meaning more material is used per ounce of shampoo.

They're also harder to recycle, since facilities often can't process sample-sized toiletries, according to Popsugar, so most of them end up in landfills and release harmful chemicals into the environment.

According to Market Reports World, nearly two billion shampoo and conditioner units were sold worldwide in 2024, and the market is expected to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Miniature shampoos and conditioners make up just a fraction of the total plastic waste, but they have an outsized impact on tourist destinations and hotels in general.

Are companies doing anything about this?

More companies are starting to sell shampoo and conditioner bars since they're cheaper and better for the environment, and beauty stores like The Body Shop have installed refill stations for soaps and shampoos in hundreds of stores globally to cut down on waste.

In addition, one hotel in Copenhagen — touted as "one of the most eco-friendly hotels in the world" — offers guests refillable shampoo bottles, bamboo toothbrushes, and razors.

According to Shay Labs, it's a growing trend for major hotel chains like Marriott to switch to bulk shampoo and conditioner dispensers to save money and plastic waste.

What else is being done to reduce plastic waste?

Vietnam passed legislation that will ban hotels, markets, convenience stores, and government agencies from offering single-use items such as shampoos and conditioners starting in 2026.

In the United States, California, Illinois, New York, and Washington state have enacted similar measures.

When traveling, consider bringing bar shampoo and conditioner or using refillable travel bottles to help your wallet and the planet at the same time. You can save hundreds of dollars a year by switching to shampoo bars, so it's worth trying out even if you're not a frequent traveler.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.