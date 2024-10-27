State governor signs new law banning common hotel amenity: 'We all benefit'

Violators will be issued a warning at first, with each subsequent infraction resulting in a fine of up to $1,500.

One state is taking a stand to cut out single-use plastic, banning hotels from providing personal care products in those tiny little bottles.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill in August, and it will take effect July 1, 2025, for hotels with more than 50 rooms, NBC 5 Chicago reported. Smaller hotels have until Jan. 1, 2026, to comply. Individuals can still request and receive the toiletries at a place other than their rooms or public hotel bathrooms.

Violators will be issued a warning at first, with each subsequent infraction resulting in a fine of up to $500.

The law includes shampoo, conditioner, and bath soap "intended to be applied to or used on the human body in the shower or bath." It bans single-use plastic bottles of less than 6 ounces that are "intended to be nonreusable."

California, New York, and Washington have implemented similar regulations, according to The Columbia Chronicle. The more of these statutes, the better it is for us and the planet.

That's because plastic bottles and other disposable containers are a significant source of pollution that dirties our environment, clogs our landfills, and breaks down into microplastics that infiltrate soil, water, food, and our bodies.

Because plastic doesn't degrade quickly, it builds up in natural settings, altering habitats and reducing ecosystems' abilities to adapt as the rising global temperature creates new problems. Each year, 19-23 million tonnes (21-25 tons) of plastic waste reaches waterways, according to the UN Environment Programme, where it can be ingested by or entangle wildlife.

You can help end the problem by taking simple steps to consume less plastic. Don't buy single-use water bottles from the store; switch to a reusable container instead. Support brands that are committed to non-plastic packaging and other sustainable initiatives. And use your voice to make changes in your community with corporations, government, and even friends and family.

"I like the fact that if there are things that sort of corporations can do that limit single-use plastics, we all benefit without it being something we have to pay for," Beth Davis-Berg of Columbia College Chicago told the Chronicle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.