Officials enact sweeping ban that will affect shopping habits — here's what's happening

In the ongoing fight against increasing plastic pollution, Vietnam's second-largest city will soon ban many single-use plastics.

In July, the Hanoi People's Council passed legislation that aimed to tackle the amount of plastic used throughout Vietnam's capital city. As reported by VietNamNet, Hanoi will enact a rolling phase-out of certain single-use products in businesses such as markets, hotels, government agencies, and convenience stores.

The earliest effects of the ban will be felt at the start of 2026. Hotels and other tourist destinations will be prevented from supplying common single-use plastic items to guests and other visitors. These items range from shower caps and toothbrushes to disposable mini-bottles of shampoo and shower gels.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2027, markets and convenience stores will be prohibited from offering complimentary nonbiodegradable plastic bags to customers. By 2028, stores will be unable to offer single-use plastic products, such as foam containers for food packaging.

Plastic manufacturers will also need to quickly adjust their business practices in the coming years. Companies have until the start of 2030 to ensure that all polyethylene and polypropylene packaging products contain at least 30% recycled plastics. Ultimately, Hanoi will look to ban all production and shipments of single-use plastics by 2031.

While enacted with the best intentions, sweeping plastic bans can negatively impact businesses by increasing costs, reducing sales, and creating day-to-day challenges for employees as well as customers. The adoption of eco-friendly alternative packaging can often be more expensive, and businesses may need to invest in new equipment or redesigned packaging — this can result in customers paying more in the long run.

Despite these potential economic side effects, single-use plastic bans can still be one of the most effective ways to reduce plastic waste. As VietNamNet noted, a survey of 48 Hanoi supermarkets estimated that over 100,000 plastic bags are used every day, making it one of the most significant sources of litter in the environment.

