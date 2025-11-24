Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'Laughably bad'

A Redditor posted a photo of a 24-inch Magnavox gaming CRT displayed at their local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Complete with a DVD player and VCR, it was priced at $375.00.

"The habitat near me is always wildly overpriced," one commenter shared. "They think that looking something up online makes them experts at pricing. They don't understand that what it's listed for on eBay is not what people will actually pay for it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

There is a mixture of truth and fiction to that take, as hardcore video gamers playing old consoles really will and do pay high prices for quality CRT TVs in great condition. A similar one shows a sold listing for $500 on eBay. This is because CRTs align with the technology of the time, along with providing less input lag than modern TVs as well as keeping the display in the games' native 4:3 aspect ratios, with many also citing an image quality that softens the pixel art. CRTs also are necessary for light gun games, such as "Duck Hunt."

That said, the Redditor is generally correct that it is rare that someone local would pay the same price as a high eBay listing. If a thrift store receives a donation for an item it perceives to be rare and valuable, the ethics of pricing it are complex.

If the employees can still reach the donor, they may consider informing them of the value, but if the store proceeds to sell it and knows the item is worth more than it was decades ago, should the thrift store charge top dollar or sell it for a lower price? When the store is nonprofit and donates to charity, it is at least hard to criticize that the store might seek to sell the item for close to what it is worth on eBay rather than letting opportunistic pickers make major profits that could have instead gone to that charity.

To expand the thought, if someone were to donate a diamond necklace clearly worth over $10,000, surely the store is not obligated to display it for sale at $30 or even $300. Yet when a donated item may only sell for $30 to $300 more in an online auction, pricing the item at or near its maximum online value tends to cheapen the "thrift" part of the thrift store experience and also ignores some of the questions over the provenance, condition, and authenticity of the item, as opposed to a specialized seller that may certify those things or at least implicitly stake its reputation behind the sale.

Despite the occasional outlandishly priced item, thrifting is generally a great way to save money on previously used items and is gaining in popularity. Many secondhand shoppers are treating their excursions as a hobby, and they enjoy the thrill of the hunt for rare or valuable items that they can snag at a great price.

From designer purses to antique furniture to valuable jewelry, thrifters have found some unexpected treasures, but shopping at a thrift store is also a great way to get everyday basics for less. You can find clothing, kitchen gadgets, books, and toys, typically saving yourself a good deal of money when compared to regular retail prices.

In addition to saving money, you can also help save the planet by thrifting.

When we can reuse or repurpose an item, we give it a second life, keeping it out of landfills where it can break down and release planet-warming pollution into the air and sometimes toxins into the soil and water supply. When we purchase a used item, we also decrease demand for new items, so manufacturers produce less. This, too, helps the environment by reducing the amount of air pollution and solid waste that is generated during the manufacturing process.

With all the benefits that thrifting brings, the industry is not completely immune from occasional price-gouging, as the original poster of the gaming CRT reminds us. Though some Redditors expressed frustration, most commenters poked fun at the inflated price and made sarcastic comments that were all in good fun.

One noticed a dent on the TV, joking that's why it's "only" $375.

"Holy shite Batman," one commenter said. "The stuff they are smoking has them almost as high as the price."

"That price is laughably bad," said another.

One Redditor simply said, "Wurkz gud."

