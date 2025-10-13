Meghan Markle faces backlash as concerning details emerge about recent behavior: 'It always roils me'

A Reddit thread has gone viral after eagle-eyed internet users shared and analyzed images allegedly showing members of the royal family boarding a chartered private jet — sparking widespread frustration over the contrast between their public environmental messaging and their personal travel choices.

"It always roils me when celebrities lecture about the environment but keep using these gas guzzlers," said the OP.

The post, shared in the r/SaintMeghanMarkle subreddit, highlights photos that users claim show Meghan Markle boarding a private jet. While the original images have not been independently verified, there is documented reporting of Markle and Prince Harry flying private, including a New York Post article that cited the Challenger 605 shown in the Reddit post, and commenters quickly seized on the moment as part of a broader debate over the ultra-wealthy's frequent use of private air travel.

"According to internet sleuths, this is the private jet that eco-warrior Meghan took," wrote the post, sharing disdain for the perceived hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan's political messaging.

Private jets are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel. According to The Washington Post, private jets emit between 5 and 14 times more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flights, depending on the model and number of passengers — and up to 50 times more than trains. Frequent private flying by high-profile figures doesn't just increase emissions; it also undermines public trust in environmental leadership and messaging.

This debate is part of a larger cultural reckoning around the environmental impact of luxury lifestyles. In recent years, celebrities and world leaders have been called out for flying private to environmental summits and high-profile events. The disconnect between advocacy and action often fuels online outrage, as seen in this thread.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"It would be much cooler, and would make more impact if she put out a statement she travels normal commercial," wrote one commenter.

"Or via train," wrote another. "Real royals take trains all the time!"

"It's called new money syndrome," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.