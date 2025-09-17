Private jet faces backlash after details emerge about shocking feature: 'Is this what private jet luxury is?'

The hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed.

A Redditor posted a photo of a toilet on a private jet that had no privacy whatsoever. Shared in the r/S*****askflying community, the toilet was in the passenger cabin between the pilots' seats and cabin seats, and it had no wall or curtain.

"Even camper vans have more privacy," one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The exposed toilet was curious, and the original poster asked, "Is this what private jet luxury is?"

Though private jets are available in a range of configurations and levels of luxury, the travel method has been criticized by environmentalists and anyone concerned about the health of the planet.

Private jets are one of the most environmentally damaging ways to travel. They are particularly harmful because they are so inefficient, transporting very few people yet burning a great amount of fuel that creates planet-warming pollution in a much higher ratio than that of other forms of travel. Commercial jets, by contrast, carry a large number of passengers, so, while they, too, produce a great deal of pollution, the ratio of pollution per passenger is lower.

Celebrities and executives have been criticized for their private jet usage. Many have sparked backlash with their lavish habits, especially when their public statements and other actions support the environment and planet. This misalignment is frustrating for people who take small measures — whatever they can do — to reduce their impact on the environment.

Generally, the uber-wealthy travel however and wherever they desire, ignoring the effect they are having on the planet. Sometimes, this is in direct conflict with their public personas.

The hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed.

Commenters poked fun at private jet travel and the strange toilet situation.

"Ha ha! Fancy people have to s*** in a bucket," one Redditor said.

"Gotta stop being poor and purchase a more expensive private jet," another wrote.

One clever commenter simply said, "A dump seat."

