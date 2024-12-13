Prestigious author makes bold sacrifice after winning top literary prize: '[They] are destroying our country'

An author is making a clear stand to demonstrate that some things are worth more than money.

In doing so, he hopes to inspire a change in the stance of global investment firm Baillie Gifford when it comes to investing in dirty energy companies.

The Guardian reported Australian author Richard Flanagan refused a £50,000 (or about $63,800) cash award after his book "Question 7" won the prestigious Baillie Gifford prize for nonfiction. The prize is considered the top nonfiction honor in the U.K., per the Guardian.

In his acceptance speech, Flanagan said he'll reject the money until the investment firm both boosts its spending in clean energy and lowers its commitments in dirty energy. Meanwhile, he said he'd be receptive to the opportunity to meet with the Baillie Gifford board to "describe how fossil fuels are destroying our country."

The powerful gesture by Flanagan joins other activism efforts to push the investment firm away from oil and gas companies. Two authors removed their books from consideration, with one confirming it was due to Baillie Gifford's involvement, the Guardian reported. Sponsoring the arts while contributing to the climate crisis certainly fits the profile of greenwashing.

Flanagan's public stance drives attention to the problematic nature of investment in dirty energy sources. Climate scientists are alarmed by the record-breaking heat that hit the world this summer, continuing a dangerous warming trend.

Effects on extreme weather like droughts, floods, heat waves, and hurricanes all have been linked to the changing climate. Investing in dirty energy can hinder the adoption of ascendant clean energy, which is already low-cost and getting cheaper at an encouraging pace.

While it will take a collective commitment to push for governments and companies to live up to ambitious climate promises, activism like Flanagan's can help keep the pressure on in pursuit of these goals. And inspire media companies criticized for accepting sponsorships from dirty energy companies to do the same.

In the U.K., there is a lot to be encouraged by. This summer set a record for clean energy production, as the country's historical legacy of coal plants is quickly becoming a distant memory. Meanwhile, the U.K. is at the forefront of offshore wind, and investing heavily in clean energy projects.

