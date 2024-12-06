Experts issue warning after world leaders fail to meet critical promise over a year later: 'Nothing much has happened'

"Saying something is one thing and actually meaning it is quite another."

Every year, a large majority of the world's nations meet to discuss our changing climate. The decision-making body for these U.N. climate conferences is known as the Conference of the Parties. In 2023 at COP28, a deal was inked that called for nations to move away from the heavy use of dirty fuels that are causing our planet to overheat.

However, one year later, at COP29, experts say very little progress has been made, AFP reported.

What's happening?

During COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, participating parties agreed to a landmark deal to "transition away from fossil fuels." Climate diplomats and policy experts now say that nations have not turned their agreement into action.

The world's major economies are still planning vast expansions for gas and oil infrastructure, increasing pollution instead of cutting back.

While clean energy sources such as solar and wind are also expanding, it hasn't stopped the burning of coal, oil, and gas, according to the International Energy Agency.

"If we look at action and ambition, nothing much has happened at the global level since last year's report," Anne Olhoff, co-author of a condemning U.N. scorecard released in October, said.

Meanwhile, countries at the highest risk of climate-related disasters are distraught over the lack of action taken by nations with economies that account for three-quarters of the world's pollution.

Many vulnerable countries were "waiting in vain to see the sharp decline in fossil fuel production that was heralded," said Pa'olelei Luteru, a Samoan diplomat who also chairs the Alliance of Small Island States.

"Alas, saying something is one thing and actually meaning it is quite another," Luteru said.

Why is the climate deal important?

Two U.N. agencies have reported unprecedented levels of planet-warming pollution, and global pollution has never been higher, per Phys.org.

The changing climate is responsible for worsening extreme weather events such as hurricanes and floods that cause death and destruction. Likewise, devastating heat waves that lead to power outages, illnesses, and deaths have been sweeping communities across the globe.

If world leaders and nations take bold action to decrease pollution — and significantly reduce the burning of dirty fuels — we can curb rising global temperatures, save lives, and create a safer future for everyone.

What's being done about the changing climate?

There is some noteworthy progress happening that's indicative of a positive transition. The IEA said that clean technology is attracting double the investment of dirty fuels, and it estimates that about half of the world's electricity will come from cleaner energy sources by 2030, according to Phys.org.

In our daily lives, there are many ways we can take small actions to reduce pollution and help the environment. Upgrading your home's energy efficiency, switching to an electric vehicle, and using less plastic are all steps that can make a lasting impact.

