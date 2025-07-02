  • Business Business

Automaker Renault revives iconic '60s model with electrifying changes — here's what's new

"I'd like to think this is a hot hatch."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

French automaker Renault is reviving a classic style with its new Savane, according to InsideEVs

In addition to using a similar design to its 1960s counterpart, the R4 Savane, the updated electric concept car includes all-wheel drive. This gears the R4 Savane 4x4 towards off-roading.

Electric vehicles are an important tentpole in the next generation of transportation. They're cheaper to run and maintain than gas cars, but another real benefit is in pollution reduction. 

Burning gas in light-duty vehicles has been contributing loads of atmospheric pollution. That pollution has led to increased severity of destructive weather patterns, like droughts and floods.

The added heat contributes to ice cap melt and subsequent sea level rise, and the heat transfers to the upper level of oceans, causing chaos in marine ecosystems. The gases trapping that heat are also absorbed by oceans, increasing acidification

Even when taking the manufacturing impact into account, electric vehicles are better for the environment than gas cars.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

EV drivers can double down on the sustainability and fuel savings benefits of their cars by charging up with solar power. EnergySage offers a free online tool that connects homeowners with vetted local solar installers.

With its expertise, it's possible to save up to $10,000 on installations thanks to incentives, assuming an act of Congress doesn't eliminate them first. It's best to jump on rebates and credits while they're still around.  

As a concept car, the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 doesn't have a commercial launch window or pricing, but there still seems to be some excitement around the announcement. 

"I'd like to think this is a hot hatch, but like the Rivian its more likely a SUV from the 2000's size. Still glad for the movement smaller and with utility," said one commenter.

