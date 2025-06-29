PepsiCo launches game-changing partnership to transform US farming: 'Strategically orchestrated'

"Together, they should be able to build something or design something that can be built that can be really effective."

As more people look ahead to the future and realize the importance of sustainability, PepsiCo has partnered up with nearly two dozen other organizations to help usher in a new generation of farming.

TransCap Initiative is a non-profit group that focuses on shifting away from traditional investing in favor of a more holistic approach that considers more sustainable and eco-friendly options. Since its founding, TCI has recruited 20 organizations to help build up and finance the growing regenerative agriculture industry.

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming approach that focuses on restoring and enhancing the health of ecosystems. It aims to improve biodiversity, water quality, and soil health while increasing farm productivity and resilience to the many climate issues that we face today.

Ivana Gazibara, director of prototyping at TCI, tells AgFunderNews that regenerative agriculture is more than just one-time efforts. Instead, it is "a whole ecosystem of capital solutions that need to come together in a strategically orchestrated way if we're actually to effect this transition at scale," Gazibara said.

However, this is where some problems are rising to the surface.

"There's obviously quite a lot of money flowing into regen ag, and different kinds of money as well," added Gazibara. "But those different types of capital allocators are not talking to each other, despite the fact that, implicitly, everyone is working towards the same mission."

But as TCI partners with groups from various sectors, Gazibara hopes that their areas of expertise can help fill in the blanks. So far, TCI has partnered with organizations from the agricultural industry, grassroots farming networks, philanthropic investors, capital fund managers, and nonprofits.

"Together, they should be able to build something or design something that can be built that can be really effective," Gazibara noted.

Like many large corporations that have taken part in eco-friendly initiatives, PepsiCo has certainly contributed to a sizable amount of air, water, and plastic pollution across the planet. Despite this, the company has continued to fund programs that seek to positively impact communities.

In May 2025, PepsiCo released what it called its "positive agriculture" report. The billion-dollar giant pledged to promote regenerative agricultural practices, increase water-use efficiency in its crop irrigation, and source its ingredients from sustainable providers.

