Microsoft launches innovative program that could revolutionize farming as we know it: 'Exemplifies the power of collaboration'

Farming is the backbone of society, and the technological conglomerate Microsoft recognizes the advantage of empowering the future leaders of this industry.

Microsoft released a press statement on May 6 announcing the expansion of the FarmBeats for Students program, made possible by the partnership between Microsoft Corp. and the Future Farmers of America.

According to the FFA, the FarmBeats for Students program is a "hands-on educational program that brings precision agriculture directly into the classroom. The program consists of an affordable hardware kit and a free curriculum aligned with rigorous educational standards."

Among the resources in the FarmBeats program is advanced technology, such as AI used to monitor soil and its nutrient levels. The benefit of incorporating technologies like this into early agricultural education is that it helps students be aware of the evolving nature of the farming world and better equips them to work amid the climate challenges affecting farming, such as resource management and food insecurity.

The kit is designed to be ready-to-use for kids or teachers and doesn't require a technological background to operate. It's accessible, and it will make an impact.

"Our partnership with Microsoft exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing industry needs while fostering personal and professional growth among students," FFA chief program officer Christine White said in the Microsoft press release. "Investing in these young minds today sets the stage for a more sustainable, innovative and resilient agricultural future."

The free curriculum and affordable kit are a stellar example of a big company making a worthwhile impact. Moves like this remind consumers of their ability to use their purchasing power to support businesses with eco-friendly initiatives.

Some other examples of big brands using their resources for good are REI's partnership with the decarbonization company Clearloop to build a solar farm, as well as Pepsi's recent efforts to increase plastic recycling with their "reverse vending machines."

If buying from big companies isn't your jam, you can also do your part to support the environment and agriculturists by going to farmers markets and shopping locally.

