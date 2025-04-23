PepsiCo hit with lawsuit over allegedly misleading its customers: 'False and deceptive'

A nonprofit organization has taken legal action against one of the world's largest food and beverage corporations for "false and deceptive marketing."

The Plastic Pollution Coalition announced it filed the complaint against PepsiCo in the District of Columbia Superior Court earlier this month. It's the latest in a string of lawsuits involving corporations and potentially misleading claims about environmental practices — also known as greenwashing.

What's happening?

In the complaint, PPC said PepsiCo falsely stated that the packaging for Aquafina water does not contain BPA. However, the nonprofit said test results revealed the harmful chemical is in fact included in the plastic.

PPC also said PepsiCo's website uses misleading language about the corporation's dedication to sustainability despite practices that suggest otherwise. Julia Cohen, the co-founder and managing director of PPC, called the marketing tactics deceptive and manipulative.

"The facts are: Plastic pollutes water and our bodies, plastic is unhealthy for people and the planet, and recycling cannot solve the plastic pollution crisis that the corporations producing bottled water helped create," Cohen said.

Recycling plastic properly does benefit the environment by keeping trash out of landfills. However, rapid plastic production slows down progress. According to a report, the bottled water industry was responsible for about 25 million tons of plastic waste in 2021.

Why is highlighting plastic pollution from corporations important?

A study revealed that 56 companies account for about half of the world's plastic pollution, which can pose threats to both human health and the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic pollution can take hundreds of years to decompose.

PepsiCo was one of the top global plastic polluters in 2023, per the Global Brand Audit. In fact, the report found that PepsiCo had more branded plastic waste items than the Coca-Cola Company for the first time.

Despite some harmful environmental practices, PepsiCo does have initiatives in place to push for a more sustainable future. The corporation announced plans last year to explore regenerative agriculture with more than $6 million in grants. PepsiCo also said all its beverages will be sold in reusable packaging by 2030.

What's being done about greenwashing?

PepsiCo isn't the only corporation to use greenwashing as a marketing tactic. According to a survey, nearly 60% of global companies admit to doing so.

Officials are cracking down on greenwashing overseas. Earlier this year, the Italian Competition Authority fined three transport companies for influencing customers with false claims about sustainable practices.

For consumers, there are ways to spot greenwashing early. Experts have revealed some "greenwashing flags" to look out for while shopping. Additionally, sustainability and climate brands can provide trusted information about which companies might be deceiving customers.

